Adani Power gets LoA for 2,400 MW greenfield thermal power plant in Bihar

Ahmedabad, Aug 29 Adani Power Ltd on Friday said it has received a letter of award (LoA) for a 25-year, long-term procurement of electricity from Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd (BSPGCL).

The Adani Group company will supply the electricity from a 2,400 MW (800 MW X 3) greenfield ultra super critical plant to be set up at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district.

“Adani Power, as India’s largest private sector thermal power producer, has consistently demonstrated the capability to deliver dependable capacity at scale," said S.B. Khyalia, Chief Executive Officer of Adani Power.

"With our upcoming ultra-supercritical, high-efficiency Pirpainti project in Bihar, we are setting new benchmarks in operational excellence and sustainability. This plant will provide affordable and uninterrupted power to the people of Bihar, catalysing industrialisation, strengthening the state’s economy, and supporting the prosperity of its people,” he added.

BSPGCL awarded the LoA to Adani Power on behalf of North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. (SBPDCL), the two state utilities. This would be followed by the signing of the Power Supply Agreement (PSA) between the entities.

“Through projects such as this, Adani Power remains committed to playing a leading role in securing India’s energy future,” said Khyalia.

Earlier, Adani Power had emerged winner in a tightly contested tariff-based competitive bidding process called by BSPGCL, offering the lowest supply price of Rs 6.075 per kWh. The company will invest $3 billion in setting up the plant and the related infrastructure.

The project will generate direct and indirect employment of 10,000 -12,000 during the construction phase and 3,000 once in operation, according to the company.

India’s power demand is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, with peak demand rising from the current 250 GW to 400 GW by 2031-32, and 700+ GW by 2047, propelled by rapid industrialisation, urbanisation and a growing population.

Thermal power, with its inherent ability to provide large-scale, reliable, and round-the-clock power, will continue to remain the backbone of energy security, providing critical base-load and grid balancing support.

To meet this ever-increasing power demand, the government has envisaged an additional 100 GW of thermal capacity to be added by 2035.

Adani Power has an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW spread across 12 power plants.

