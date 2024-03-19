Adani Vizhinjam Port wins 'International Safety Award' from British Safety Council

Thiruvananthapuram, March 19 In recognition of its commitment to keeping workers and workplaces healthy and safe, Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) has won the ‘International Safety Award’ for 2023 from the British Safety Council.

AVPPL is one of 269 global organisations to win a ‘Distinction in the International Safety Awards 2024’, of the total 1,124 that won the award.

“This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards across all our operations. It's a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, and it reaffirms our position in building the safest port in the country,” said Ashwani Gupta, CEO, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ).

APSEZ, a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an integrated transport utility providing an end-to-end solution from its port gate to customer gate.

“”Our heartfelt congratulations to Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited; all of those working there should be enormously proud of their achievement,” said Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of British Safety Council.

APSEZ is the largest port developer and operator in India with seven strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast and seven ports and terminals on the east coast, representing 27 per cent of the country's total port volumes, thus providing capabilities to handle vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland.

The company is also developing a transshipment port at Colombo, Sri Lanka and operates the Haifa Port in Israel.

