Adhikari Engineering Pvt. Ltd. recognized as Trendsetter 2022 for remarkable work in Builders & Developers industry

September 26: Civil engineers make the world a better place to live in, as they strive toward building a developed community. Maharashtra-based Adhikari Engineering Pvt. Ltd. has been recognized as a Trendsetter 2022, in a moment of pride for the field of civil engineering. The company has changed the dynamics of real estate and is known for the remarkable work it has done in the Builders & Developers industry.

Satish Adhikari, Managing Director and CEO, of Adhikari Engineering Pvt. Ltd, was felicitated by Maharashtra Times and Times Interact, as a Trendsetter 2022 during a significant event held on August 28, 2022, at Novotel Hotel, Juhu, Mumbai.

Adhikari Engineering Pvt. Ltd. is a civil engineering firm located in Mumbai that has been working in the construction sector for the last 30 years. The company believes in simplicity in engineering and has been providing solutions and products which are simple and sustainable yet innovative since it was founded.

Adhikari Engineering has successfully built long-term relationships with almost every customer the company has worked with. It gives top priority to the customers and strives hard to understand their problems, expectations, and needs. The company takes full responsibility for the solutions that it provides to ensure that its customers are more than happy.

Adhikari Engineering makes it a point to adhere to its ideals, which serve as the foundation of the company. It preserves transparency by presenting the customer with detailed and precise information about the solution the company is delivering and its different implications.

Adhikari Engineering accomplishes projects and provides the best solution by collaborating with the customer.

The company guarantees that your project, whether in civil construction, industrial automation, or software development, will not only meet but even surpass your expectations! You can rest assured that it will be completed on time and as you want it to be, once you’ve entrusted your project to Adhikari Engineering.

The company entered the building construction industry after completing many Civil Engineering projects such as the construction of roads, bridges, stormwater drains, and different pharmaceutical factories. Adhikari Engineering is currently developing its latest residential property project, “Maharashtra Mandir” in Bhandup West.

Every day, numerous people look for a well-built home in Mumbai that not only has all of the essential facilities but is also reasonably priced. Many people dream about owning a beautiful and affordable home in the city. They expect that there should be open space around the house, the children should have a playground, and the journey to and fro should be easy.

But, these people are unable to realize their dreams, because of rising inflation and the high cost of residential properties. Keeping this need in mind, Adhikari Engineering started constructing a 22- storey state-of-the-art building “Maharashtra Mandir” in Bhandup West: 1 BHK house with master bedroom with 300/330/406/420 Sqft carpet area, facing the Main road just 5 minutes from the station and right in the center of Bhandup on Jungal Mangal Road.

Super high-quality construction with 4&39×2&39 Vitrified Floor tiles and premium quality plumbing / Sanitary fittings adorn this building. An airy house based on Vastu Shastra is considered its specialty; all this is available at a reasonable price that everyone can afford. The innovative concept of Garden on the Terrace has been introduced for the first time in Bhandup. This symbol of The Identity of Maharashtra brings a new and beautiful lifestyle to all the householders/homeowners.

The Trendsetters 2022 award was an attempt to acknowledge and appreciate the exemplary work done by people like Mr. Satish Adhikari. The glittering event had the presence of several top personalities from various industries.

The Chief Guest, at this significant event, was Cabinet Minister and social activist Ramdas Athavale, President of the Republican Party of India (A) and currently serving as Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in the federal government.

Adhinath Kothare, one of India’s most gifted and diverse performers, producers, and National Award-winning director, was the second Chief Guest. The third Chief Guest was Dr. Sohini Sastri, one of the country’s finest astrologers who has received three National Awards in Astrology and has been helping people solve their issues for over 15 years.

