Aditi Mittal, Director of AK Group & IndiaBonds felicitated as "ET Inspiring Women Leader 2024"

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 21: The Times Group successfully concluded the "ET Women Conclave 2024" in Delhi NCR, a dynamic platform uniting corporate leaders, industry celebrities, and influencers to spotlight the evolving role of women in India. The event culminated with the prestigious "ET Inspiring Women Leaders Awards 2024," recognizing India's most outstanding women across diverse fields. Celebrating their exceptional achievements, these trailblazers exemplify courage, innovation, and resilience, inspiring change not only in India but globally. The event underscores the commitment to empower and celebrate the remarkable contributions of women leaders.

Aditi Mittal, the Managing Director of AK Capital and Co-Founder of IndiaBonds, has been honored with a prestigious award for Achievement in Financial Services at the ET Women Conclave, recognizing her outstanding leadership and contributions to the financial industry. This accolade underscores Aditi's remarkable journey and her significant influence on shaping the Indian debt market.

In her response after receiving the award, Aditi expressed her enthusiasm, emphasizing, "This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of my team and our unwavering commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the debt market."

With nearly two decades of experience in finance, Aditi Mittal has emerged as a trailblazer in the debt market sector. Starting her career as a Chartered Accountant, she swiftly ascended to leadership roles, demonstrating unparalleled expertise and dedication., Aditi has led initiatives that positioned the company as a frontrunner in debt market financial services, offering a leading bond investment platform for individual investors.

At AK Capital, Aditi developing, deepening, and nurturing the bond market, contributing significantly to the Indian debt market landscape. Additionally, she has been a driving force behind A. K. Group, one of the largest players in the Indian Debt Markets across all Fixed Income products, operating exclusively in the Fixed Income and Debt Capital Market space since 1995.

Refusing to rest on her laurels, Aditi embarked on a new venture to democratize the bond market in India. Co-founding IndiaBonds, she launched a B2C tech portal aimed at helping individual investors invest in Bonds online, fostering transparency, educating the masses, and creating awareness about bonds. IndiaBonds aims to empower retail investors with the vision of 'A Bond in Every Hand.'

At IndiaBonds, she launched innovative technological solutions for easy access to bond investments by all. With financial inclusion as priority, IndiaBonds hosts a series of educational webinars in partnership with BSE IPF and has emerged as a CXO platform for public bond issues. These initiatives aim to address challenges such as inadequate technological infrastructure, low awareness among individual investors, and transparency issues in the bond market.

Aditi's leadership and vision have not only made a significant impact on institutional investment businesses in India but have also driven positive change through IndiaBonds. With her mission of 'A Bond in Every Hand,' she seeks to empower retail investors, democratize access to the bond market, and promote financial inclusion and literacy nationwide.

