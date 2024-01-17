Admiral Hari R Kumar Unveils Bharat Yoga Mala: A Groundbreaking Initiative for Mental Well-being

NewsVoir

Lonavala (Maharashtra) [India], January 17: Kaivalyadhama, a revered institution in yoga education, research and therapy, launched Bharat Yoga Mala with a kick-off event at its Lonavala campus. Founder, Swami Kuvalayananda's vision was to take 'yoga to a common man'. Thus, in its centennial year, Kaivalyadhama is garlanding Bharat with a unique traditional yoga program designed to support mental wellbeing across the country. Aptly called, Bharat Yoga Mala, the program will travel to 32 cities through the year and provide opportunity for individuals to delve into the profound impact of yoga, which is a pathway to healing minds, mending hearts, and strengthening lives.

The inauguration of the initiative by Admiral Hari R Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, added a distinguished touch to this groundbreaking initiative aimed at promoting holistic well-being through the transformative power of yoga.

Bharat Yoga Mala will unite people across state, religions, demographics, and professions to develop a nation which is mentally strong, happy, health and resilient. Participants will experience the power of Yogic practices which can promote the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of one and all. The programs will be free for all and is designed to help individuals relieve stress, improve attention, and cultivate mindfulness at a mental level. The inaugural event in Lonavala was supported by Central Bank of India.

Speaking on the occasion Admiral Hari R Kumar said Bharat Yoga Mala is a novel concept and, in his view, the very concept of circle/garlanding that underpins our collective ethos as a society, culture and civilization that continues to prevail despite the challenges and vagaries of time. He also said the clarity of thought emerges from ancient wisdom that we have inherited including the philosophy of yoga. Yoga is indeed the gift of our civilization and to the mankind and the world.

Subodh Tiwari, CEO said, "Bharat Yoga Mala underscores Kaivalyadhama's commitment to weaving ancient yogic traditions into the fabric of contemporary well-being and contributing towards making. We are partnering with communities across the country to amplify the impact of this endeavour, reinforcing the message that yoga is not just a physical practice but a transformative journey towards complete mental health."

Recently in the monthly address to the nation 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi too stressed on the importance of mental health in the present times and how it can be achieved.

Founded by Swami Kuvalayananda in 1924, Kaivalyadhama is one of the oldest pioneering yoga institutes globally. The organization follows the principles and philosophy of Patanjali's Ashtanga Yoga, taking pride in teaching traditional yoga in its purest form with a unique perspective. Kaivalyadhama is the first Yoga institute to proactively conduct scientific research demonstrating the benefits and uses of Yoga. This knowledge is applied to deliver holistic well-being and impart Yogic wisdom globally.

