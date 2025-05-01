Adobe announces strategic initiatives at WAVES to fuel India's creativity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : American computer software company Adobe announced a series of strategic initiatives in support of Government's 'Create in India,Create for the World' vision during the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) inaugurated by Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday at Mumbai.

During the landmark creative event, Adobe, unveiled many new initiatives focussing on equipping the next generation of Indian creators with power of Industry-leading creative tools.

The new collaborations of Adobe, includes new collaborations with WAVES Bazaar, partnerships with the Indian Institute of Creative Technology, Tata Consultancy Services Interactive, and Accenture.

Adobe announced to support local creators. Adobe Express offers features in 8 Indian languages, bringing the power of generative AI and linguistic diversity to millions.

In addition, Adobe plans to deliver 1 million new localized Express templates with lower pricing plans specifically tailor made to drive adoption in the Indian market.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) partnered with the Adobe to launch a new AI-powered Creative Experience Studio (ACES) for Indian market.

"India is a global powerhouse of innovation and creativity. We commend the Government of India and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for organizing WAVES and bringing together leaders, creators, investors and innovators to shape the future of creativity in India. Adobe is excited to accelerate its support of India's creator economy through our world-leading technology and localized initiatives that enable Creativity for All," said Abhigyan Modi, Adobe's India Country Manager and Senior Vice President for Document Cloud.

Other strategic initiatives of Adobe to be announced during WAVES includes new Collaboration with Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT). Adobe and IICT are collaborating to advance digital creativity and innovation in education.

A new partnership with Accenture to upskill students from 50+ design institutes in India, including the formation of an advisory board to provide internships and employment opportunities to skilled youth.

As part of its strategic collaboration, Adobe will make a range of investments in IICT including free access to Adobe Creative Cloud for students, curriculum development, faculty enablement and training and student mentorship.

Adobe is also working with India's Ministry of Education to integrate digital creativity and AI skills in PM SHRI and CBSE schools by deploying premium licenses of Adobe Express for Education along with training for teachers and students, completely free of cost.

The company is training and certifying school teachers helping them meet their Continuous Professional Development (CPD) goals as a part of India's progressive National Education Policy (NEP).

Adobe plans to further its expansion in India by adding a new office site by early 2026. Located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, this will be Adobe's third campus in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor