Advanced Robotic Microplasty, At Criticare Asia Hospital, Offers New Hope To Arthritis Patients Of All Ages Seeking To Preserve Their Knee Health

New Delhi [India], October 12: In a medical breakthrough set to revolutionize the field of orthopedics, robotic partial knee replacement surgery has emerged as a beacon of hope for young adults battling debilitating arthritis. This cutting-edge technology is paving the way for improved outcomes, faster recovery, and a return to an active lifestyle.

Arthritis, a condition characterized by joint inflammation, knows no age boundaries. Young adults grappling with the pain and limitations of knee arthritis have historically faced difficult choices, often resorting to total knee replacement surgery, which can lead to compromised mobility. Robotic partial knee replacement (PKR) surgery has emerged as an innovative solution to address this dilemma.

Advanced Solution for Early-Stage Arthritis Patients

At the age of 62, Bhatnagar grappling with persistent knee joint pain, was faced with the daunting prospect of total knee replacement for both knees. Her determined quest for alternatives led her to the Natural Knee Clinic at Criticare Asia Hospital in Mumbai.

Following a comprehensive evaluation and consultations, the adept medical team at the Natural Knee Clinic recommended a breakthrough solution: microplasty surgery, a partial knee replacement procedure renowned for preserving and restoring the patient's knees. With remarkable precision and the utilization of advanced robotic microplasty techniques, Bhatnagar underwent the procedure under the skilled hands of Dr Kartik Shukla and Dr Santosh Shetty. Remarkably, she took her first post-surgery steps on the very same day, aided by a walker, and was discharged just three days later, confidently walking without any assistance.

A Landmark Achievement: Maharashtra's First Bilateral Partial Knee Replacement with Fully Active Automatic Robot and Gold Implant

In a historic feat, Criticare Asia Group of Hospitals in Mumbai, under the adept leadership of Dr Kartik Shukla and Dr Santosh Shetty, achieved a milestone on September 30th by successfully performing Maharashtra's first of its kind robotic half knee resurfacing, also known as partial knee replacement surgery. This accomplishment was made possible through state-of-the-art third-generation robotic arm technology, coupled with a specially coated gold partial knee implant with Vit E poly.

Expertise and Precision: The Cornerstones of Success

While groundbreaking surgeries like this are available in limited centers worldwide, their success hinges greatly on the surgeon's expertise, experience, and the medical infrastructure in place. At the Natural Knee Clinic, the capable hands of Dr Kartik Shukla and Dr Santosh Shetty, both distinguished for their skill and extensive experience, have orchestrated over 5000 triumphant procedures of this caliber. Their commitment to excellence ensures patients a pain-free life and complete independence.

A Paradigm Shift in Surgical Precision

Dr Santosh Shetty, a robotic joint replacement surgeon with over two decades of experience, emphasized the transformative impact of advanced robotic technology on precision and patient care. The surgical team at Criticare Asia Hospital harnessed the power of third-generation robotics to execute this intricate partial knee replacement surgery, ensuring unprecedented accuracy in the procedure.

Golden Innovation: A Specially Coated Partial Knee Implant

Dr Shetty shared "The use of a specially coated fixed bearing gold partial knee implant with Vit E poly represents a pivotal aspect of this historic surgery. This advanced implant minimizes the risk of metal allergies and infections while enhancing durability and compatibility. It signifies the convergence of cutting-edge medical technology and innovative materials, setting a new benchmark for joint replacement surgery."

Collaboration for Success

"The success of this pioneering surgery is a testament to the power of collaboration in the medical field between a experienced robotic team, latest technology, advanced implants and pain management techniques" said Dr Santosh Shetty. He further shared "Dr Shreyas Rao, an Anaesthetist and Pain Management Specialist, played a pivotal role in ensuring the patient's comfort throughout the procedure and painless post op recovery. The seamless coordination and synergy among Team Criticare, Team Hands to Heal, and Team Robodocs were instrumental in achieving this historic milestone."

A Bright Future For Arthritis Patients With Robotic Microplasty Surgery

Dr Kartik Shukla a renowned name in the field of microplasty stated that "Criticare Asia Hospital's achievement marks a significant step forward in the realm of robotic surgery in India. The successful execution of the first-ever microplasty, robotic half knee resurfacing surgery in Maharashtra demonstrates the potential of advanced technology in healthcare. It opens the door to a future where patients can expect even greater precision, quicker recovery, reduced risk of metal allergies and improved outcomes in orthopedic procedures."

Dr Kartik Shukla who has done more than five thousand microplasty / partial knee replacement surgery further stated, "We are immensely proud of this achievement, which represents the dedication and expertise of our entire team. This procedure is a boon to people suffering from arthritis and this is a significant moment for healthcare in India, and we look forward to further advancements in the field of robotic surgery."

Dr Deepak Namjoshi Chairman and Founder of CritiCare Asia Group of Hospitals expressed that "Groundbreaking success is not only a victory for medical science but also a beacon of hope for patients seeking the best in surgical care. With technology and collaboration at the forefront, the future of healthcare in India is undoubtedly brighter than ever." He further added "At CritiCare Asia Group of Hospitals we are on a mission to save knee joints with #savemyknee program to restore the natural knees at our Natural Knee Clinic to help you revitalize your knees and reclaim your life".

On this World Arthritis Day as the hospital continues to lead the way in innovative healthcare solutions, it is clear that this historic milestone is just the beginning of a new era in surgical excellence.

Email : care@naturalkneeclinic.com Website: http://www.naturalkneeclinic.com/

