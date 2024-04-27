Advantages of depreciation add-on cover on car insurance by Kotak General Insurance: Everything you need to know

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: Kotak General Insurance, an insurance provider in India understands the evolving needs of the customers. Kotak General Insurance helps to discover the advantages of depreciation add-on cover on car insurance to ensure peace of mind and financial security for car owners.

Understanding depreciation

Depreciation is an unavoidable reality for all car owners. A vehicle's value begins to depreciate due to factors such as wear and tear, ageing and market fluctuations from the moment a vehicle is driven off the lot. Traditional insurance policies often leave car owners helpless to the financial burdens of depreciation, as they typically cover the depreciated value of the vehicle in the event of an admissible claim resulting from a partial loss.

Advantages of depreciation add-on cover

Full value coverage: Car owners can be rest assured that they will be compensated for the full value of their vehicle, regardless of depreciation with the depreciation add-on cover.

Cost-effective solution: Car owners can enjoy long-term savings and enhanced financial security by mitigating the financial impact of depreciation with the depreciation add-on cover which is an affordable solution.

Easy top-up: Car owners can easily add the depreciation add-on cover to their existing car insurance at the time of purchase or renewal.

The need for depreciation add-on cover

Recognising the need for comprehensive protection, Kotak General Insurance highlights depreciation add-on cover which bridges the gap between the insured value of the vehicle and its depreciated value, ensuring that car owners receive adequate compensation in the event of damage.

About Kotak General Insurance

At Kotak General Insurance, we believe in being a partner in our customer's journey, ensuring that they have the right coverage for their unique needs. We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that protect what matters the most to them.

Kotak General Insurance was established to service the growing non-life insurance segment in India. The company aims to cater to a wide range of customer segments & geographies offering an array of non-life insurance products like Motor, Health, Home, etc. As a practice, the company seeks to provide a differentiated value proposition through customised products and services leveraging state-of-the-art technology and digital infrastructure.

