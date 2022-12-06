Advisory group formed to bring synergy in bamboo value chain

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has approved the formation of an 'Advisory Group' for streamlining the development of the bamboo sector.

The advisory group encompasses the representation of various stakeholders -- academicians, researchers, innovators, progressive entrepreneurs, designers, farm leaders, marketing specialists and policymakers, a statement from the agriculture ministry said on Monday late evening.

The inter-ministerial and public-private consultation is envisaged to dovetail the bamboo initiatives of the Ministries/ Departments and to help revamp the developmental architecture of the sector by incorporating synergy between all the sections related to the bamboo value chain.

The restructured National Bamboo Mission (NBM) was launched during 2018-19 as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme.

The Mission's main focus is on the development of a complete value chain of the bamboo sector to link growers with consumers starting from planting material, plantation, creation of facilities for collection, aggregation, processing, marketing, micro, small and medium enterprises, skilled manpower and brand building initiative in a cluster approach mode.

Over the years of interventions through policy, facilitations and awareness creation, the bamboo industry is witnessing a phase change by the opening of multiple avenues of resource utilization.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal of the Bengaluru (Kempagowda) Airport in which the versatility of bamboo as an architectural and structural material has been proved and the destiny of this green resource defined as the 'green steel', the statement said.

Apart from using in the construction sector as a design and structural element, the potential of bamboo is multifaceted.

Ecofriendly mouldable granules from bamboo can replace the use of plastic. Bamboo is a reliable source for ethanol and bio-energy production due to its fast rate of growth and abundance. The market of Bamboo based lifestyle products, cutleries, home decors, handicrafts and cosmetics also is in a growth path. The National Bamboo Mission is striving to bring the benefits of this growing sector to the farmers and human resources of the Nation.

India has a large area under bamboo plantations, especially in its northeastern part. However, transportation as well as value-addition at farm gates have been an issue for the growers in the region.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor