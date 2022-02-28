Aegis Graham Bell Awards announces its winners and finalists for the 12th Edition

is an initiative of Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication and powered by mUni Campus, a leading edtech company to recognize the talent of those who have potential to grow as technology leaders; start-up founders; innovators; entrepreneurs; and intra entrepreneurs who are transforming the lives of millions of Indians by their work.

The 12th AGBA is supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India; Skill India' NIC (National Informatics Centre, office under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology).

At the event, Hon'ble Minister Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Education, Government of India; Hon'ble Minister Dr. Ram Lal Markanda, Technical Education and IT Minister, Government of Himachal Pradesh and Shri RP Singh, National Spokesperson BJP, felicitated the winners and finalists as well as recognized 9 talented students from all over India under the initiative AGBA National Talent Hunt, who are provided with a 100% scholarship to study higher education in Data Science; in Applied AI, Machine Learning & Deep Learning and in Cyber Security from .

Hon'ble Minister Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Ministry of Education and Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, said, "I congratulate all the winners and finalists of the 12th Aegis Graham Bell Awards as well as the organizers for creating such a platform to promote the innovators. I would like to encourage the innovators to continue their good work which will boost and motivate the young talent to grow as leaders of the future India."

Hon'ble Minister Dr Ram Lal Markanda, Technical Education and IT Minister, Government of Himachal Pradesh commented, "I would like to congratulate the team of Aegis Graham Bell Awards and the Jury panel from different domains and countries for recognizing the innovators and also congratulated AGBA for its initiative AGBA National Talent Hunt through which they are providing 100% scholarship for courses at Aegis School of Data Science to students from India. I would like to congratulate the winners, finalists and young entrepreneurs who are looking and striving to change the world with their innovations and efforts and achieve the goal to bring India at the forefront."

"I am glad and honored to be present at the 12 edition of Aegis Graham Bell Awards. Since 12 years, the AGBA team, the Jury panel along with other Ministry partners has been encouraging new and young talents and innovations and we wish to continue the good work for India," said Sardar R.P Singh, National Spokesperson, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Cmde. Dr. Jadumani Jena, Chief Advisor, mUni Campus mentioned, "Our partnership with Aegis Graham Bell Awards was not only to recognize industry innovations but to uplift the young talents to become tech leaders in Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security through AGBA National Talent Hunt. We congratulate the winners of 12th Aegis Graham Bell Awards for their contribution in the growth of India."

The winners and finalists of the 11th AGBA:

Winners:

Innovation in Analytics: Decimal Point Analytics | Innovation in Transport Tech: LoadShare Networks | Innovation in Cloud: VCNS Global | Innovation in Cyber Security: L&T Technology Services | Innovation in AR/VR: HCL Technologies | Innovation in Retail: Entropik Tech | Innovation in Supply Chain: Vodafone Idea Limited | Innovation in AgriTech: Agribid | Innovation in Low Cost Tech: Xyma Analytics | Innovation in Education: StockGro | Innovation in Managed Services: Cacti Global | Innovation in Consumer Tech: Instoried | Preventive measures for COVID-19: C-DOT | Innovative business model: Samunnati Financial Intermediation and Service Private Limited | Innovative lockdown management: C-DOT | Innovation IoT: Cyient Ltd. | Innovation in Data Science: Intelligence Node | Innovation in Enterprise Solution: Zimyo | Innovation in Mobile App for Consumer: Trell | Innovation in Digital Transformation: Uptime AI | Innovation in Digital Transformation for Telecom: Lightstorm telecom | Innovation in Healthtech: Makers Hive Innovations | Innovation in Digital Transformation for Banking: Zensar | Innovation in Blockchain: HCL Technologies and Param Networks | Innovation in Banking and Finance: Rupifi Technology | Innovation to Combat COVID-19 with AI: ESDS | Innovation in Diagnostics: Agatsa | Innovation in Automation: Jio Platforms | Innovation in Digital Workplace: HCL Technologies | Innovation in AI: Agara | Innovation in Life Science: AIRA Matrix | Innovation in Manufacturing: Accenture | Innovation in Tech for Social Good: C-DOT and SignaAble Communication | Innovation in 5G: Niral Networks | Innovation in Telecom Solution: Airtel Business | Innovation in Telecom Infra: Sterlite Power.

Finalists:

Innovation in Analytics: IKS Health and Niramai | Innovation in Transport Tech: Accenture and DDoT | Innovation in Cloud: Infosys and Wipro | Innovation in Cyber Security: KPMG | Innovation in AR/VR: Accenture and Cognilements | Innovation in Retail: Comviva and HCL Technologies | Innovation in Supply Chain: Capgemini Technology Services India Limited and EdgeVerve | Innovation in AgriTech: Faarms and PyFarm | Innovation in Low Cost Tech: HCL Technologies and SAP | Innovation in Education: Knorish and Leverage Edu | Innovation in Managed Services: Botnomics UK Limited and GAVS Technologies | Innovation in Consumer Tech: Dhiyo.ai | Preventive measures for COVID19: Capgemini Technology Services India Limited and HCL Technologies | Innovative business model: Bobble AI and VMware | Innovative lockdown management: Mindtree and Microsoft & Aditya Birla Capital | Innovation IoT: Probus Smart Things Private Limited and Tata Communication | Innovation in Data Science: HCL Technologies and Subex | Innovation in Enterprise Solution: Arishti CyberTech and VMWare | Innovation in Mobile App for Consumer: MPL and IamHere | Innovation in Digital Transformation: Mindtree and Microsoft | Innovation in Digital Transformation for Telecom: Nokia Solutions & Networks Pvt Ltd. and Vodafone Idea | Innovation in Healthtech: Innominds and Siemens Healthineers | Innovation in Digital Transformation for Banking: Axis Bank, Fincare Small Finance Bank and Pennant Technologies | Innovation in Blockchain: Vlinder Labs | Innovation in Banking and Finance: m1xchange and CrediWatch | Innovation to Combat COVID-19 with AI: Nihilent and L&T Smart World | Innovation in Diagnostics: mFine and Siemens Healthineers | Innovation in Automation: SAP and Quale Infotech | Innovation in Digital Workplace: Airtel Business and Indus Tower | Innovation in AI: Nihilent and Entropik Tech | Innovation in Life Science: CyGenica and Tech Mahindra | Innovation in Manufacturing: LivNSense Technologies and Novartis Healthcare | Innovation in Tech for Social Good: Tech Mahindra | Innovation in 5G: Jio Platforms and Saankhya Labs | Innovation in Telecom Solution: Parallel Wireless and Jio Platforms | Innovation in Telecom Infra: HPE and Nokia.

For the AGBA National Talent Hunt, we have four companies sponsoring the students with scholarship, Cyient, Decimal Point Analytics, vCreaTek Consulting Services and jointly with Aegis School to peruse higher education in Data Science; in Applied AI, Machine Learning & Deep Learning and in Cyber Security.

The nine students who are provided with a 100% scholarship:

Mentoring Company: Decimal Point Analytics Awarded Students: Ambuj Mishra, Asiya Pathan

Mentoring Company: Cyient Ltd. Awarded Student: Janvi Karla

Mentoring Company: vCreaTek Consulting Services Awarded Students: Simran Koul, Sakib Arkate

Mentoring Company: mUni Campus Awarded Students: Salwa Tisekar, Hishore H, Pooja Malpani, Karthi M

Bhupesh Daheria, CEO of Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication and Founder of AGBA said, "I would like to thank the Jury to put in efforts to identify and short list the winners and finalists transparently without any biases. Thanking our Ministry partners who supported us in the journey. Congratulation to all the winners and even to the finalists who have done great innovations."

He also congratulated the 9 talented students who were selected through AGBA National Talent Hunt and who have got a 100% scholarship for courses in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication was founded in the year 2002 with support from Bharti Airtel to develop cross functional technology leaders. In 2015, Aegis and IBM collaborated to launch, India's first Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science, Business Analytics and Big Data and later in 2017 PGP in Cyber Security. Currently, these programs are certified and delivered by Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication.

Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecommunication, key innovators and veterans of the industries realized that it is important to recognize the Indian innovators and their innovations that are changing the lives of millions. In the year 2010, Aegis Graham Bell Awards was initiated to promote innovators and innovations in Information & Communication Technology (ICT), education and exponential technologies and as a tribute to the father of telephony, Alexander Graham Bell.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor