Aekiva Launches Eazehub: Plug & Play SaaS App to Turn Online Stores into ONDC-Enabled Quick Commerce Marketplaces

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 19: Aekiva proudly announces the official launch of Eazehub, a groundbreaking enterprise-grade plug-and-play SaaS application to integrate online stores into ONDC as buyer apps, enabling them to offer hyperlocal quick commerce and dropship lakhs of products without impacting existing UI/UX, bringing in a new era of digital commerce in India.

Intending to create a unified, interoperable e-commerce ecosystem, Eazehub seamlessly connects online stores to the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as buyer applications, giving store owners instant ability to dropship lakhs of products from reputed vendors across India with just a few clicks.

"At Aekiva, we are passionate about empowering Indian entrepreneurs with the tools they need to thrive in today's competitive quick commerce era," said Sai Ranjan, CEO of Aekiva. "Eazehub simplifies the transformation of online stores into robust quick commerce marketplaces seamlessly connected to lakhs of sellers on the ONDC Network. This makes it easier than ever for merchants to scale their businesses and reach millions of new customers across India."

Commenting on the launch of Eazehub, Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO and COO at ONDC, said: "We're glad to see new solutions like Eazehub being developed to help more participants connect with the ONDC Network. Innovations like these can play a role in supporting businesses as they explore new digital commerce opportunities."

This innovative buyer app enables businesses to effortlessly transform their online stores into dynamic multi-vendor marketplaces, simplifying the e-commerce experience while driving scalable growth.

"Eazehub by integrating with the ONDC Network, democratises the digital marketplace capabilities and empowers merchants of all sizes," stated Raghurama Kote, Chairman at Aekiva. "Aekiva's innovative platform perfectly addresses the evolving needs of India's digital commerce ecosystem, enabling businesses to adapt and thrive in our rapidly changing e-commerce landscape."

Eazehub enables businesses using Shopify, WooCommerce, and any other similar platforms to sell lakhs of SKUs on their website/online store/mobile apps and forward the orders to vendors selling through ONDC for dropshipping with hyperlocal quick commerce features, including ten-minute deliveries, without inventory management concerns. This streamlined approach empowers entrepreneurs to scale efficiently, bypassing the traditional complexities of e-commerce expansion.

Eazehub, by integrating online stores with ONDC as buyer apps, supports:

* Retailers: Showcase and accept orders for lakhs of products via their website/online store/mobile apps/kiosks and route the orders to the nearest ONDC sellers for quick, just-in-time deliveries in minutes/hours without holding any inventory, effectively competing with large chains, marketplaces, and quick commerce companies.

* Brands: Seamlessly integrate with the POS/ERPs of their authorised distributors/retailers registered on ONDC, get real-time visibility on their inventory levels, route the orders received on the official brand storefront to their distributors/retailers across India for offering quick hyperlocal deliveries in minutes/hours; effectively allowing them to offer seamless customer experience on their storefront in the era of quick commerce.

* Media: Turn content into commerce across print, web, mobile, and video mediums by seamlessly advertising products from lakhs of vendors and earning commissions from every sale made by routing the orders to ONDC vendors for fulfillment without impacting the UI/UX of their media properties.

* Enterprises: Streamline procurement process by accessing product catalogues for lakhs of vendors, enabling procurement of raw materials, stationery, food, and travel services, bringing every procurement requirement under a single roof.

Eazehub ensures full compliance with ONDC protocols and regulations, offering peace of mind and protection against regulatory challenges for every business integrating into ONDC as a buyer application and streamlining vendor onboarding, automated catalogue updates, shipment tracking, payment reconciliation, and dispute resolution functionalities.

Eazehub is now available on the Shopify App Store (https://apps.shopify.com/eazehub-ondc-buyer-connector) and will be available on other platforms very soon. Merchants looking to transform their e-commerce capabilities and join India's ONDC ecosystem can learn more and get started by visiting https://eazehub.com.

