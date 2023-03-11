Aethleti Circle signs Indian Kabbadi star Naveen Kumar for a multi-year deal

Indian sports management company Aethleti Circle has signed Kabaddi star, Indian raider Naveen Kumar Goyat to its athlete representation vertical. Naveen, who plays for Dabang Delhi in the Pro-Kabbadi League, has signed a multi-year contract with Aethleti Circle. The company will exclusively manage all of the athlete's commercial interests.

Aethleti Circle is one of the fastest growing sports start-ups in India and has a number of international athletes in its roster. The addition of a star athlete like Naveen is certainly a big boost to the company's ambitions as it aims to revolutionise the Indian sports industry. Aethleti Circle has a number of verticals and assists athletes with sponsorship, sports science, PR, legal aspects and many other areas.

Naveen is a household name in the Indian sporting fraternity. He won the 'Most Valuable Player award' in season 8 of the PKL and his team Dabang Delhi KC were crowned the champion in the same season. The 23-year-old is very excited to have signed up for Aethleti Circle. "As a player, it will help me concentrate more on my game and take my career to the next level. I can fully focus on what I am doing on the mat while Aethleti takes care of my commercial interests", he said. Naveen made his PKL debut in 2018 with Dabang Delhi and in Season 8 of the league, he became the fastest player to reach 600 points in the history of the league. His speedy raiding and consistency makes him one of the best raiders in the league and in the country. This association is certainly a step forward in the right direction for Naveen.

CEO and Co-founder of Aethleti Circle, Diksha Chhillar is very positive about this association. "We have been a prominent name when it comes to managing the top stars of Indian Kabbadi and sports in general. Naveen is a huge addition and together we will definitely reach greater heights." Aethleti led by Diksha, manages a number of other top Kabbadi stars including Rohit Kumar, Maninder Singh, Pardeep Narwal, Sachin Tanwar and many more prominent names.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor