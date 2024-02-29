Affordable Excellence: OTTplay Premium and KCCL Introduce Unbeatable Combo of High-Speed Internet and Premium OTT Content at Just Rs. 616

NewsVoir

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 29: In a strategic move to meet the escalating global demand for high-speed internet and diverse entertainment options, OTTplay Premium, India's first AI-powered streaming platform, has joined forces with Kerala Communicators Cable Limited (KCCL), the largest Multiple System Operator (MSO) in Kerala and a top-ranking MSO with the largest connection base in India.

This game-changing partnership is set to redefine the landscape of home entertainment and high-speed internet access, offering an unparalleled package that includes 50 MBPS internet connection, a massive 4000 GB data limit, and access to 14 premium OTT platforms. Subscribers will also enjoy a rich array of content, featuring popular platforms such as SunNXT, Sony Liv, Zee 5, Lionsgate Play, Distro TV, Namma Flix, ALT Balaji, Play Flix, iStream, Fancode, Dollywood Play, Shorts TV, and Raj Digital.

What makes this offering truly innovative is the affordable pricing at just Rs. 616, making it one of the most cost-effective and comprehensive entertainment and internet packages in the market. This partnership between OTTplay Premium and KCCL aims to cater to the growing consumer demand for high-quality content and high-speed internet at an accessible price point.

Recently, the announcement of this partnership took place during a grand ceremony at Radisson Blu Kochi, Kerala. Key representatives from both OTTplay and KCCL teams were present at the event, marking a significant moment for the industry. This event symbolized the commitment of both entities to revolutionize home entertainment and high-speed internet services in India.

Representatives from both sides have conveyed their enthusiasm on the announcement, stating:

Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder of OTTplay expressed his excitement about this partnership, saying, "Our mission at OTTplay Premium has always been to enhance the streaming experience for our users through cutting-edge technology and a vast content library. Teaming up with KCCL allows us to extend our reach and offer a comprehensive package that combines the power of personalized streaming with high-speed internet access. We believe this partnership will set new standards for the industry."

Commenting on the partnership, Aboobecker Sidique, President-COA said, "Company adopted OTT bundled schemes previously but tie-up with OTTplay is a full-fledged one to meet the demand of operators and customers."

KV Rajan, Geneal Secretary-COA said, "KCCL has sustained competition from big corporate giants in entertainment industry of Kerala and launching of OTT bundling offer with OTTplay will be a new leap to retain customer base."

Govindan, Chairman KCCL and KVBL highlighted, "The growth story of KVBL in broadband as the 8th largest FTTH broadband provider in India and reiterated that it will grow further by diversification of its service offer including OTT bundling"

Sureshkumar,MD,KCCL and KVBL explained, "New attractive OTT bundled schemes with higher Mbps and attractive rate to ensure maximum market penetration."

Padmakumar N,COO,KCCL and KVBL said, "Wired broadband penetration in India is only 5% of total broadband and there is high potential for wired broadband to grow with attractive offers like OTT bundling."

Shakeelan,Chairman,TCCL also attended the launching function.

OTTPremium is proud to be the leading aggregator in the south, and this partnership adds another feather to its cap. This collaboration is expected to have a transformative impact on the way consumers experience entertainment and internet services at home. The bundled offering is now available for subscription, and both companies are confident that it will quickly become the go-to choice for households seeking a seamless blend of high-speed internet and premium entertainment.

OTTplay is India's first AI-based recommendation engine platform. In 2022, with the launch of OTTplay Premium, the platform expanded its horizons into streaming services. This marked a shift, extending its focus beyond recommendations to offer a holistic and immersive content experience, elevating the entertainment journey for users. The platform has launched 6 Monthly subscription packs, 1 Quarterly Pack & 6 Annual packs in partnership with 32+ OTTs platforms from India. You can choose from the exciting packs and stream content of your choice on the OTTplay premium app on IOS, App Store, JIO Store, personal computers, tablet, Android TV & Firestick.

OTTplay Premium, the bundled subscription, brings together popular OTT platforms such as SonyLIV, ZEE5, ETV Win, aha Telugu, aha Tamil, Alt Balaji, LIONSGATE PLAY, Sun NXT, ShemarooMe, ShortsTV, Playflix, Dollywood Play, PTC Play etc backed by AI-based recommendation and content discovery technology enabling viewers to browse through the clutter of OTT content with sheer ease and convenience.

