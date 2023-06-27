Case filed against Thalapathy Vijay over his new film Leo

A social activist from Chennai has registered a complaint against actor Thalapathy Vijay's song at the Chennai Police Commissioner's office recently over his new film. Leo' is one of the most awaited films from Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj combo. The film's first single 'Naa ready' was released on June 22 (Vijay's birthday)

The activist in his complaint claimed that the song supports drug addiction and encourages rowdyism. A complaint has been lodged with the Commissioner of Police seeking action against actor Vijay under the Narcotics Control Act. The complaint has also stated that the song has gone viral and is an incitement among the youth to use drugs. Meanwhile, Selvam has also said in the police complaint that he will file a case in court demanding action against actor Vijay. Leo also features Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Gowtham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Arjun, Mathew Thomas, and others in crucial roles. Funded by Lalit Kumar under Seven Screen Studio, this biggie will be released in multiple languages.