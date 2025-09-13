AFFWA in Collaboration with Tech Mahindra Foundation and FaujiMitra Host 'The Ability Dialogues 4.0' at New Delhi

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 13: On the commemoration of 20 years of Umeed Vocational Training Centre, Air Force Families Welfare Association in collaboration with Tech Mahindra Foundation, the CSR arm of Tech Mahindra Limited and FaujiMitra, an initiative by Ekyam Impact Foundation, hosted 'The Ability Dialogues 4.0' with a focus on disability inclusion from the Forces' Perspective at Air Force Auditorium, New Delhi.

The event was held in the esteemed presence of Mrs Sarita Singh, President Air Force Families Welfare Association, Mrs Sunita Dwivedi, President Army Women's Welfare Association, Ms Kavita Narayan, Sr. Tech Advisor, Human Resources for Health (HRH) Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India and Mr Chetan Kapoor, CEO, Tech Mahindra Foundation (TMF).

Guest of honour Ms Kavita Narayan expressed that "I am so moved to be here today, seeing the incredible potential and power of the specially-abled amongst us. While many aspects of reform are in progress to help address their clinical needs, we have to continue to find more ways to make them an integral and equal part of society."

Mr. Chetan Kapoor, CEO, TMF added, "At Tech Mahindra Foundation, Inclusion of Person with Disabilities has been a core commitment since 2006, the year we began. Through the fourth edition of the Ability Dialogues, we have created a space where the discipline and reach of the Armed Forces welfare organisations meet the expertise of the disability sector, fostering sustainable pathways for dignity, education, and employment for persons with disabilities."

During the event students and caregivers shared moving stories of resilience followed by a panel discussion and closed-door round table further explored continuity of care, mental health, healthcare access, and technology-driven solutions for disability inclusion. The event featured an Experiential Corridor by TMF with innovations in education, assistive tech, livelihoods, and sports by organizations like Mitti Cafe, Nayi Disha, ASTHA and Umoya Sports etc.

The event also amplified the work of Project FaujiMitra, which focuses on livelihood opportunities for PwDs from the military fraternity, and The Ability Network (TAN). TAN is a collaborative ecosystem of credible partners across civil society and the private sector that provides verified information and affordable services for persons with disabilities and their caregivers.

The aim of 'The Ability Dialogues 4.0 - Forces Perspective' was to bridge the gap between Armed Forces welfare organisations and Civil Society in sharing the best practices and latest technologies which will mutually benefit the collective wellbeing and pave the way for a stronger and inclusive ecosystem for persons with disabilities and their families.

