African Union’s G20 inclusion demonstrates India’s voice for Global South: CII

New Delhi [India], September 9 : The inclusion of the African Union under India’s G20 presidency demonstrates the country’s championship in becoming a voice for the Global South, said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

African Union is a bloc of 55 countries from the African continent that was launched in 2002.

“As a large and dynamic economy with a rich talent reservoir and natural resources, Africa’s rapid development will be instrumental to global inclusive growth,” Banerjee said in a note, congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his goverment, hours after the bloc was added to the G20.

"The G20 decision demonstrates India’s leadership in the global arena and its championship of the Global South in the world economy and multilateral organisations,” he said, adding it was PM Modi’s strong emphasis on a human-centric development and giving a voice to the Global South which has guided this momentous outcome from the G20 Summit.

Banerjee added that the Indian industry looks forward to working with the African Union in catalysing Africa’s growth and inclusive development.

In his opening remarks today at the 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit, happening in New Delhi Saturday-Sunday, PM Modi invited the AU, represented by Chairperson Azali Assoumani, to take a seat at the table of G20 leaders as a permanent member.

"With everyone's approval, I request the AU head to take his seat as a permanent G20 member," PM Modi said in his initial address. Soon after, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar accosted the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani as he took his seat among world leaders.

Adding the African Union as a member of G20 was among India's key aims to achieve during the ongoing G20 summit. In June 2023, Prime Minister Modi said that he had written to G20 counterparts to provide the African Union with full membership at this G20 Summit.

