After Mother Dairy, Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Amul has increased the price of milk by two rupees per litre for its variants, including Amul Standard, Amul Baffalo Milk, Amul Gold, Amul Slim and Trim, Amul Chai Mazza, Amul Taaza and Amul Cow Milk.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which operates the dairy brand, announced a price hike on Wednesday.

The price of Amul full cream milk have been increased to Rs 67 per litre from Rs 65 per litre. The price of bulk-vended milk (toned) have been increased to Rs 55 from Rs 53 per litre.

The decision will take effect on May 1.

Mother Dairy has already hiked prices of liquid milk by up to Rs 2 per litre.

The new prices will be effective in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand markets.

"Mother Dairy is constrained to revise the consumer price of its liquid milk by up to Rs. 2 per litre, effective from April 30, 2025. This price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have gone up by Rs. 4 - 5 per litre over the past few months. The surge in procurement prices is primarily driven by early onset of summer and heatwave conditions," a Mother Dairy spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The prices of bulk vended milk (toned) has been increased to Rs 56 per litre from Rs 54 per litre. Full cream milk will cost Rs 69 per litre against Rs 68 per litre earlier.

The price of cow milk has been revised to Rs 57 per litre from Rs 56 earlier and double-toned milk will now cost Rs 51 per litre compared to the earlier price of Rs 49.

