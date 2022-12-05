‘AGILE MUMBAI 2022’ on A.I. & Business agility at A.C. Patil College

December 05: The Agile Mumbai 2022 conference was held at A.C. Patil College, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai on 05-06 November 2022. The conference was organized by ‘Agile Network India’ in association with A. C. Patil College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai and the participants were from all over India. This event saw participation from top industry experts in artificial intelligence & various technology businesses.

The first-day sessions, included keynote speakers like Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer of NPCI focused on the importance of organization & structure in the HR department and how agile methodologies help in everything becoming easier because each team member should be able to do their work without any delay or hassle related issues like communication breakdowns, etc.

Surajit Roy, MD & CEO of IDBI Intech Ltd shared his experience about how agile methodology & artificial intelligence has helped him to improve business processes, reduce waste and make a better product with less cost.

Dr. VijayKumar Pawar, Principal of A.C. Patil College of Engineering focused need of the hour is to improve the quality of education in engineering colleges and make it competitive. That’s why his institute is coming up with new initiatives to cater to the needs of students & modern businesses that hire them.

This two-day event was filled with various panels ranging from the importance of A.I., software development cycle, education of technology for the visually impaired, etc. Some of the panel guests were Abhijit Shah, CTO, Nippon Life India Asset Management; Dr. Suresh A. Shan, Chairman, Computer Society of India (Mumbai Chapter); Tanya Balsara, Founder & Teacher, Tanya Computer Centre; etc.

Jawahar Education Society’s A. C. Patil College of Engineering (ACPCE) is a premium Technical Institute offering graduate and postgraduate professional Degrees in Engineering and Management and is approved by apex technical bodies, All India Council for Technical Education New Delhi (AICTE), recognized by Director of Technical Education Maharashtra State (DTE) and is affiliated to Mumbai University since last 25 years.

They have taken various innovative initiatives to improve modern education and make it more practical by combining theory with technology through the incorporation of AI and IoT into the curriculum and research. As part of the curriculum, students do work on several projects to get hands-on knowledge of these technologies as well as apply theory to practice.

The institute will continue to hold future events that will boost not only the exposure of students but also improve the overall business environment of India.

