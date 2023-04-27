Batangas [Philippines], April 27 (/PRNewswire): Leading LNG terminals and downstream infrastructure company, AG&P International Pte. Ltd. (AG&P) announced the arrival and successful berthing of its long-term chartered 137,500 cbm ISH Floating Storage Unit (FSU) at AG&P's Philippines LNG (PHLNG) Import Terminal in Batangas Bay. Leased from ADNOC L&S, the Japan-built Moss-type LNG Carrier ISH, converted to FSU by AG&P subsidiary, GAS Entec, brings to the Philippines the country's maiden LNG cargo, creating history in the nations' energy industry with the arrival of clean and affordable LNG for the first time.

Joseph Sigelman, Chairman and CEO of AG&P commented: "With the docking of the ISH at PHLNG for the next decade or longer, AG&P is proudly set to open the first LNG terminal in the Philippines called PHLNG, one with both floating and, shortly, almost equal onshore tank storage, providing near 100 per cent availability. As the first cargo of fuel originated in Abu Dhabi and with the long-term presence of the ISH, ADNOC L&S is playing a pivotal role alongside AG&P and San Miguel, our anchor customer, in bringing clean energy to the Philippines. We are proud to see the relationship between the two great nations of UAE and the Philippines grow in this profound way, with PHLNG as a prime case study."

AG&P's PHLNG is a landmark development that will serve to kick-start Philippines' LNG importation and regasification ability, delivering gas to secure the country's current and future energy demand. It will accelerate industrialization, create jobs, lower pollution and trigger overall economic and social progress and improve the quality of life for many thousands of Filipinos.

ISH FSU berths at AG&P's Philippines LNG (PHLNG) Import Terminal

Atlantic Gulf & Pacific (AG&P) is a global leader in developing and running LNG and gas logistics and distribution solutions. AG&P provides the infrastructure to access natural gas safely and easily in new and growing markets. We act as an owner and service provider covering the development, financing, engineering, procurement, project management and construction of onshore and offshore gas infrastructure, linking suppliers to downstream customers. www.agpglobal.com

AG&P Industrial is a fully-owned subsidiary of AGP Group with specialization in project delivery in the energy sector, AG&P Industrial is a leading diversified full-asset lifecycle fabrication, EPFCIC (Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication, Construction, Installation and Commissioning), infrastructure development and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) company with a legacy of executing award-winning marquee projects globally for LNG terminals, refineries, petrochemical plants, utilities, LNG liquefaction modules and other complex process units. AG&P Industrial operates a world-class manufacturing site in Batangas, Philippines, with deep-water access and 60,000MT of annual module assembly capacity. We build large segments of projects and complex process modules in a controlled environment with the highest standards of safety and quality. www.agpglobal.com

