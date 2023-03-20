Agreement signed to design, construct bullet train station at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex

New Delhi [India], March 20 : National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has signed an agreement for work related to the design and construction of the underground Mumbai High-Speed Rail Station with MEIL-HCC Joint Venture (comprising of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd and Hindustan Construction Company Limited).

As per an official of NHSRCL, it is the first contract being awarded on the Maharashtra side of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed bullet train corridor.

The total area of the station complex is 4.85 hectares and the total cost is Rs 3,681 crore (approximately). Total completion time is expected to be 54 months from the date of commencement.

The station will have six platforms and the length of each platform is approximately 415 metres, which is sufficient to accommodate a 16-coach bullet train. The station will have connectivity with the metro and road.

It is pertinent to note that Bandra Kurla Complex HSR station is the only underground station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor. The platform is planned at a depth of about 24 metres from the ground level.

There will be three floors including a platform, concourse and service floor. Two entry/exit points are planned one to facilitate access to the nearby metro station and the other towards the adjacent MTNL building.

The station has been planned in a way that ample space is available for passenger movement and amenities at the concourse and platform level. Dedicated skylight provisions have been made for natural lighting.

The amenities planned for passengers at stations include- Security, Ticketing, Waiting areas, Business class Lounge, Nursery, Restrooms, Smoking rooms, Information Kiosks and incidental retail, Public Information and announcement system, and CCTV surveillance.

