aha unveils the trailer of "Arthamainda Arun Kumar" - a captivating tale of an intern in the corporate world

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 26: aha, India's No.1 local OTT platform, unveils the highly anticipated trailer of "Arthamainda Arun Kumar", a captivating web series that delves into the transformative journey of Arun Kumar amidst the challenges of the corporate ladder. This thought-provoking and relatable narrative promises to resonate with viewers from all walks of life, offering valuable insights into love, loss, and the pursuit of finding one's own space is all set to release on 30th June on aha.

Link - www.youtube.com/watch?v=LbojHKT1_yA

Produced by Arre Studio and Laughing Cow Productions, "Arthamainda Arun Kumar" brings together a talented ensemble cast, including the gifted performers Harshith Reddy, Ananya Sharma, and Tejaswi Madivada, who breathe life into the characters and add depth to their journeys in the corporate landscape. As an official remake of Arre Studio's acclaimed "Official Chukyagiri," this adaptation introduces fresh perspectives to corporate drama.

Actor Priyadarshi, the special guest of the trailer launch event, shared, "I am thrilled to be part of the trailer launch for aha original web series 'Arthamainda Arun Kumar.' It's an exciting project that delves into the complexities of the corporate world. The series offers a fresh perspective on the challenges and aspirations of individuals in the corporate landscape. I'm confident the trailer will captivate the audience and leave them eager to experience the full series."

Vaasudev Koppineni, Content and Non-subs revenue head at aha, spoke about the series and shared his excitement, stating, " In 'Arthamainda Arun Kumar,' we explore the complex nature of experiences within the corporate milieu. It is a story of growth, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of dreams seen through the eyes of a lovable character like Arun Kumar. With its universal themes and relatable characters, this series will strike a chord with the audience and inspire them to embark on their own journeys of self-discovery."

Niyati Merchant, Co-founder and COO, Arre Studio said, "We're very excited to see one of our favorite shows Official Chukyagiri be re-born as Arthamainda Arun Kumar in Telugu, a show which has seen immense love from viewers across three seasons. Remakes are truly reflective of the strength of the story & characters and it's very encouraging to see our content find audiences in new languages. We're very happy to find a great collaboration in aha & Laughing Cow Productions that have brought new life to this franchise."

The trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into Arun Kumar's transformation as he navigates the complexities of the corporate realm, driven by ambition and confronted with personal challenges. It sets the stage for an immersive viewing experience, inviting audiences to embark on an unforgettable exploration of self-realization and triumph.

With its commitment to delivering diverse and high-quality content, aha continues to redefine the digital entertainment landscape. "Arthamainda Arun Kumar" is a testament to aha's mission of offering exceptional Telugu entertainment that resonates with viewers, showcasing the brand's dedication to engaging storytelling and thought-provoking narratives.

Prepare to witness the captivating "Arthamainda Arun Kumar" journey exclusively on aha. As the series unfolds, viewers will be enthralled by its compelling storytelling, relatable characters, and profound messages.

Launched in 2020, aha is an Indian video-on-demand streaming service that provides 100 per cent local entertainment. It started out with a 100 per cent Telugu OTT and witnessed great success across the world with its extensive content slate that includes original programming of web series and movies, with a new release every Friday. Fulfilling its promise of 100 per cent Local entertainment, aha has recently launched aha Tamil which has 100 per cent Tamil Web series and movies. Aha is owned by Arha Media & Broadcasting Private Limited, a joint venture by My Home Group and Allu Aravind (Geetha Arts).

For more information, please follow: www.Aha.video/all.

Arre Studio's content ranges from essays to short format videos to full-scale web series, podcasts, short films & documentaries enjoyed by more than 300 million people across the world. The content is distributed through its social platforms and in collaboration with multiple partner platforms including Audio and Video OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, MX Player, Audible, Disney+Hotstar, JioSaavn, LionsgatePlay etc. The Arre Studio slate includes shows such as A.I.SHA, Official Chukyagiri, Official CEOgiri, 1962: The War in the Hills, Transistor, Sorry Bhaisaab and most recently Murder in Agonda on MiniTV. They are now foraying into Telugu with the launch of the captivating web series Arthamainda Arun Kumar, a remake of their popular series Official Chukiyagiri

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor