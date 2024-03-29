Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Set to steer towards 300 Tons Per Day (TPD) Capacity Municipal Solid Waste to Steam Plant under the PPP model

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 29: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) recently announced a significant leap towards sustainable waste management with the initiation of a tender process. The tender invited proposals for the Design, Build, Erection, Commissioning, Operation and Maintenance of a state-of-the-art 300 Tons Per Day (TPD) Capacity Municipal Solid Waste to Steam Plant under the PPP model. This move underscores AMC’s commitment to addressing the challenges of Solid Waste Management (SWM) in Ahmedabad City.

Commenting on this initiative, a spokesperson from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation stated, “The decision to steer 300 Tons Per Day (TPD) of municipal solid waste to a steam plant under the PPP model reflects our dedication to sustainable practices and innovative solutions in waste management.”

Ahmedabad, being the 7th Largest Metropolis in India with a population exceeding 63 lakhs, generates approximately 4000 Metric Tons of solid waste daily. The shift towards sustainable waste management is imperative as the decomposition of organic waste in landfills emits harmful greenhouse gases, contributing to climate change, and toxic substances from various waste types pose health risks to communities.

The project has been awarded to Steamhouse India Limited, based in Surat, Gujarat. The innovative plant, to be established on a 5-acre land at the Pirana Waste dumping site, will significantly reduce environmental pollution by curbing reliance on fossil fuels, thus aligning with global trends towards waste-to-steam projects.

Employing Waste to Steam (WTS) technology, the project aims to adhere to stringent emission norms while promoting a circular economy through the utilization of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF). The German-proven technology, employed for the first time in India, promises several advantages, including reduced environmental impact, minimal operational costs, and efficient resource utilization.

Furthermore, this project is anticipated to offer a more cost-effective solution for steam generation, reducing capital expenditure by 70% compared to conventional Waste to Energy (WTE) plants. With significant financial sustainability and reduced annual forex outflow, this initiative sets a precedent for municipalities and industries, inspiring a broader movement towards sustainable waste management practices.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor