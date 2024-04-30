AI helps you discover investors for your startup effortlessly, with startupinvestors.ai

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 30: Factacy announces the launch of startupinvestors.ai, its AI-powered investor discovery platform for Indian startups.

Addressing the needs of Indian entrepreneurs seeking investors, Factacy's AI logic scans through over 2 million web pages and regulatory fillings to generate a list of the most relevant investors for every startup in India.

Team Factacy explains, 'A closed team of founders and investors collaborated in developing these machine learning models. These models mimic the investment styles and strategies of all active investors using varied attributes, continuously learning from every deal that transpires daily. Subsequently, the startup's profile is matched to these investment styles, and investors are sorted according to relevancy for each startup.'

According to data from Factacy's financial intelligence platform, in the last two years, 1 out of every 4 investors has invested for the first time and subsequently participated in multiple deals. However, founders have often relied on familiar names of early and growth-stage investors, potentially missing out on opportunities to quickly close their funding rounds with actively and aggressively investing individuals and institutions.

Factacy's AI engines have analyzed over 6,000 investment deals and profiled more than 10,000 investors. These profiles are matched to every individual startup in India, providing a unique list of investors that align with the current stage and sector of the startup. Founders can search for their startups and download a list of these potential investors.

Inderjit Singh Makkar, founder of Factacy AI powering startupinvestors.ai, suggests, 'Before reaching out to investors, founders should extensively profile potential investors. Founders should determine if investors are actively investing in the startup's sector, stage, and round size that matches their startup.'

Inderjit Makkar continues, 'With startupinvestors.ai, Factacy aims to streamline the entire fundraising process. Every hour saved by an investor and a founder is reinvested into building their ventures.'

Startupinvestors.ai joins aicite.ai as part of Factacy's flagship financial intelligence platform, factacyinsights.com

About Factacy:

Factacy, an AI startup with 80+ years of combined expertise, is empowering Indian startups with tailored AI solutions, driving efficiency and growth. Fast emerging as a leading player in the development of AI-powered intelligence platforms, Factacy empowers organizations with valuable market intelligence derived from data, enabling data-driven decision-making and driving growth.

