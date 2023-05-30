AIM Rajasthan Network organises 'Start-up 20' at VGU Jaipur

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], May 30: The AIM Rajasthan Network (AIC Banasthali, Catalyst AIC, AIC JKLU, AIC MUJ, and ACIC VGU) organised the first Startup20x event in the state, Startup20X Jaipur - Rajasthan Startup20 Sabha- at the Jaipur based Vivekananda Global University, a NAAC A+ accredited University, on 26 May, 2023.

The event featured enthralling talks from some of the pioneers of entrepreneurship in the state of Rajasthan, along with a consultation roundtable with key stakeholders.

The event, which began with the inauguration at the VGU auditorium, witnessed participation of a number of investors, entrepreneurs, who shared their expertise and underlined the significance of the start-ups in the development of the country.

Prominent among those, who attended the event, included Amit Jain, an alumnus of IIT Delhi, and the CEO & Cofounder of CarDekho Group, a prominent Autotech company in India that has achieved unicorn status with a valuation of USD 1.2 billion in 2021. A titan in the auto industry, Amit was one of the Sharks on the investors' panel for Season 2 of one of the most popular competitive shows, Shark Tank India. He promoted cause-oriented and fundamentally strong businesses at the show while he mentoring budding entrepreneurs.

Another participant Mahavir Pratap Sharma, an avid angel investor, mentor and speaker, has been the past Chair of TiE Global board of Trustees, the only Asian to ever achieve that. He is the Co-founder of Rajasthan Angels and currently is the Chair of TiE India Angels and Rajasthan Angels.

Dharamveer Singh Chouhan, Co-founder & CEO of Zostel and Zo World, was also among the participant. He is leading a community-led and experience-driven ecosystem that aims to revolutionize travel and socializing in India through diverse service offerings. He graduated from IIT (BHU) in 2012 and obtained an MBA from IIM Calcutta.

Dr Ajay Data, an award-winning MD of technology and edible oil companies, is globally recognized for his linguistic email address technology. His Data Group's edible oil brands are leaders in producing top-quality oil. He invests in start-ups, speaks at various platforms, and advocates for the universal acceptance of all domains. Dr Data is currently advising the Government of India on multilingual internet policies.

Rajendra Lara, Co-Founder & CEO of FreshoKartz Agri Products Pvt. Ltd, another participant, worked as Software Engineer in Suvidhaa.com. He was once the E-Healthcare Advisor at IIIT, Jabalpur. He holds Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science from Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur.

Amit Singh, founder of Wow Labz, a leading product engineering firm in India. He specialized in building consumer and enterprise products and have a track record of taking ideas to market within 3 to 6 months. Additionally, He is the co-founder and leader of Headstart Network, India's largest early-stage start-up community, which has been fostering the country's start-up ecosystem since 2007. His interests also extend to exponential technologies, public policy, and mentoring young individuals with a thirst for knowledge and personal growth.

Dr Sheenu Jhawar, Director on the Board of Apex Hospitals, a chain of multi-speciality hospitals in Rajasthan. She is an alumna of IIHMR and LSHTM. Dr Jhawar is the founder of ACE Vision, India's first Clinical Governance consulting firm. She has extensive experience in clinical auditing, public health consulting, and hospital management. Dr Jhawar is a published author and has presented papers at prestigious conferences.

The event coordinator was Gaurav Sharma, CEO ACIC VGU Foundation. Onkar Bagaria, CEO VGU delivered the welcome address.

Later there was a panel discussion and interactive conversation between Mr. Dharamveer and Mr. Mahavir and the audience regarding start-ups, entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem and network that enables and supports the growth and development of start-ups.

They talked about different aspects of start-ups and entrepreneurship and highlighted a number of case studies in the past in the field of entrepreneurship. The students also raised questions and the panelists answered with great enthusiasm.

Later, the keynote speaker Amit Jain discussed different aspects, advantages and disadvantages etc. regarding start-ups and entrepreneurship. He talked about the evolution of technology, artificial intelligence, advantages of entrepreneurship in the moden era, the importance of idea, investor and mentor in the field of entrepreneurship and highlighted several other subjects like drawbacks and shortcomings while establishing and developing a start-up. He supported his views with the help of different case studies in the field of entrepreneurship in Rajasthan. He shared some of his experiences from his journey of building a successful start-up and establishing himself as a unicorn.

Later on, Dr Sheenu Jhawar and Amit Singh had an interactive discussion and Q n' A sessions with audience as well. They talked about different things and discussed a wide range of subjects regarding business and start-ups and also shared some of their experiences in the field of entrepreneurship. They threw light on a number of subjects like finance, marketing and several other aspects.

They discussed the future of technology and artificial intelligence along with entrepreneurship in our society. Later on, rest of the guests shared their views on the same.

Later on the speakers and guests discussed about the objective of organising this event and expected outcomes and the future of entrepreneurship in our society. All of them gave their brief introduction and gave an account of their respective start-ups.

As the discussion went on, they discussed the future of start-ups and entrepreneurship and how things are changing and getting better with time along with evolution in technology and widening of people's mindset and broadening of vision to promote the problem solving attitude and developing an ecosystem and network which supports and promotes the growth and development of new innovative ideas and establishment of new start-ups.

Along with entrepreneurship they discussed about several subjects which are a reason of concern, i.e., global issues like environment conservation, etc. They also discussed how people from different backgrounds and fields like education, science, technology, sports, health, agriculture, design, etc. can establish a start-up and become a successful entrepreneur, along with tackling all the circumstances involved in the procedure.

They also discussed about the deprived classes of society and different classes and communities - the circumstances they are facing for years and how we can uplift them up to the level where we lie. They also talked about women empowerment and how females are doing great day by day in the field of entrepreneurship and building new milestones.

They also focussed on how to widen the reach of idea of start-ups and entrepreneurship so as it can reach a wide number of people including all classes and communities in the society so it may prove advantageous to one n' all creating new opportunities for employment and other several things as well.

