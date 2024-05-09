Air India Express terminates crew members amid flight disruptions

New Delhi [India], May 9 : Air India Express has taken strict action by serving termination letters to several crew members following reported sudden mass sick leave, causing major disruptions in both international and domestic flights.

In the termination letters issued by the airline management, it stated, "In view of the above, the Company has decided to terminate your employment with immediate effect on and from the date of this letter...The terminated crew members are no longer considered employees of the company and are required to return all company property immediately."

Over 80 flights have been cancelled, and several others delayed due to the mass leave of crew members. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has intervened, directing Air India Express to follow DGCA rules and assist stranded passengers promptly.

Despite a meeting held yesterday evening between the management and unhappy crew members, the issues remain unresolved. The crew members have outlined seven demands, primarily focusing on rectifying mismanagement post-privatization under Tata Group.

In response, Air India Express issued a statement apologizing to passengers for the disruptions, attributing the delays and cancellations to a section of the cabin crew reporting sick at the last minute. The airline assured guests affected by cancellations of a full refund or complimentary rescheduling.

"A section of our cabin crew reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations. While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimise any inconvenience caused to our guests as a result."

"We sincerely apologise to our guests for this unexpected disruption and emphasise that this situation does not reflect the standard of service we strive to provide. Guests impacted by cancellations will be offered a full refund or complimentary rescheduling to another date.

"Guests flying with us today are requested to check if their flight is affected, before heading to the airport," an Air India Express Spokesperson said.

