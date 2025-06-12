Air India to operate special relief flights from Delhi, Mumbai for families of crash victims

New Delhi, June 12 In a compassionate move to assist the families of victims affected by the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171, the airline on Thursday announced two special relief flights -- one each from Delhi and Mumbai -- to Ahmedabad.

These flights are meant to bring the next of kin of passengers and Air India staff to the crash site and nearby hospitals.

According to the airline's post on X, the first relief flight from Delhi (IX1555) will depart at 11 p.m. on Thursday, followed by the return flight (IX1556) from Ahmedabad at 1.10 a.m. on June 13.

From Mumbai, flight AI1402 will also depart at 11 p.m., and the return flight AI1409 is scheduled for 1.15 a.m.

"Families and relatives in Delhi and Mumbai who wish to travel can contact the dedicated hotline at 1800 5691 444," the airline said in a post on social media platform X.

For those flying in from international locations, Air India has set up a separate helpline at +91 8062779200.

The relief flights come as part of a broader support effort following Thursday’s devastating incident.

The flight was being operated by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner and was commanded by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar.

Earlier in the day, Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran announced financial support of Rs 1 crore for the family of each person who lost their life.

"No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured," Chandrasekaran said.

The company also promised to cover medical expenses for the injured and help construct a new hostel at B.J. Medical College as part of its long-term support plan.

“This heart-wrenching incident has brought immense grief to countless families, and our thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones,” said Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts.

