Airbus awards aircraft cargo doors contract to Tata Advanced Systems

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 29 : Airbus on Wednesday awarded a contract to Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) to manufacture cargo and bulk cargo doors of the A320neo aircraft family.

The contract is a significant step towards increasing Airbus' competitiveness in the single-aisle aircraft market and supporting the ramp-up of the A320 programme, said the company statement.

TASL will produce these doors at a new facility in Hyderabad using cutting-edge robotics and automation technology. Each shipset will include two cargo doors and one bulk cargo door. The contract was signed by Olivier Cauquil, SVP Aerostructure Procurement, Airbus and Masood Hussainy, VP and HO Aerostructure and Aero-Engines, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, at Hyderabad on Wednesday.

"When it comes to supporting the development of India's industrial capacities, Airbus is walking the talk. The latest contract underlines our continued commitment to 'Make-in-India' for an Aatmrbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)," said Remi Maillard, president and managing director, Airbus India and South Asia.

"In TASL, we have a most trusted and able partner that will support the ramp-up of our A320neo family aircraft that has been the poster child of democratisation and transformation of India's aviation sector. We will continue to grow our industrial footprint and the aviation and aerospace ecosystem at a fast pace in India," he added.

Commenting on winning this contract, Sukaran Singh, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, said, "We have an ongoing relationship with Airbus based on trust and operational excellence, and this new contract win will further bolster our partnership in aerospace manufacturing in India."

Airbus presently procures components and services worth USD 735 million every year from more than 100 Indian suppliers. Every Airbus commercial aircraft and every Airbus helicopter has critical technologies and systems designed, manufactured and maintained in India.

In addition, Airbus will build the C295 military aircraft Final Assembly Line (FAL) with TASL in Gujarat. Airbus said the programme will unlock the potential for cutting-edge design, component manufacturing, aircraft assembly and services capabilities across the value chain.

Together with the supply chain, Airbus said it supports nearly 10,000 jobs in India. By 2025, this number may rise to about 15,000. Further, the C295 military aircraft programme will lead to the creation of 25,000 direct and indirect jobs over 10 years, said the company in a statement.

