Airtel, Google Cloud join hands to deploy GenAI solutions in India

New Delhi, May 13 Bharti Airtel and Google Cloud on Monday entered into a long-term partnership to accelerate cloud adoption and deploy generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions in India.

This alliance will provide Airtel customers with a suite of cutting-edge cloud solutions from Google Cloud, accelerating cloud adoption and modernisation. Both companies will create industry-leading AI/ML solutions, which Airtel will train on its extensive data set.

"We are happy to partner with Google Cloud and jointly address this market opportunity with secure and scalable Cloud solutions for government, enterprises, and emerging businesses," Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO of Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

"Together, we will also accelerate the deployment of GenAI in the country and unlock its potential to solve problems," he added.

Through this partnership, both companies are targeting the large and growing Indian public cloud services market, which, as per IDC, is expected to reach $17.8 billion by 2027.

In addition, Airtel said that it will provide a suite of cloud-managed services to its customer base of over 2,000 large enterprises and one million emerging businesses.

"Through this partnership, we aim to explore and build transformative solutions that can enhance Airtel's customer experiences," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

In addition, Airtel has developed an end-to-end IoT (Internet of Things) solution designed for the utility sector that combines connectivity, Google Cloud services, and application software under one offering.

To power its cloud-based solutions business, Airtel has set up a managed services centre in Pune with more than 300 experts who are being trained to champion Google Cloud services and develop world-class tech solutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor