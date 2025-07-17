Airtel partners with Perplexity to offer free 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription to 360 million customers

New Delhi [India], July 17 : Bharti Airtel on Thursday signed a partnership with AI-powered answer engine Perplexity to provide a 12-month free subscription of Perplexity Pro to all its 360 million customers (Mobile, Wi- Fi and DTH).

Perplexity is an AI-powered search and answer engine that offers real-time, accurate and deeply researched responses to users in a conversational language. It elevates a customer's search from a listing of web pages to an easy-to-read answer, which can be iterated with the self-learning AI tool for the precise outcome the user needs.

Perplexity's pro version comes with enhanced capabilities for professionals and heavy users, which includes more daily Pro searches per user, access to advanced AI models (e.g., GPT 4.1, Claude) and the ability to select specific models, deep research, image generation, file uploads and analysis, as well as Perplexity Labs, a unique tool that brings ideas to life.

"We're thrilled to announce a game-changing partnership with Perplexity, bringing their cutting-edge AI capabilities exclusively for Airtel customers," said Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Bharti Airtel.

The pro version of Perplexity costs around Rs 17000 for a year.

This partnership between Airtel and Perplexity marks Perplexity's first partnership with an Indian telecom company. All Airtel users can avail this offer by logging in to the Airtel Thanks App.

"This collaboration will bring a powerful and real-time knowledge tool for millions of users at their fingertips, at no extra cost. This first of its kind Gen-AI partnership in India is focused on helping our customers navigate the emerging trends in the digital world with confidence and ease," Vittal added.

"This partnership is an exciting way to make accurate, trustworthy, and professional-grade AI accessible to more people in Indiawhether a student, working professional, or managing a household. With Perplexity Pro, users get a smarter, easier way to find information, learn, and get more done," said Aravind Srinivas, Cofounder, CEO - Perplexity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor