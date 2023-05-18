Airtel surpasses 2-million customer mark on its 5G network in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 18 : Leading telecommunications services provider Bharti Airtel on Thursday, announced that it surpassed the 2 million 5G user mark on its network in Tamil Nadu.

Airtel in a statement claimed it was the first to roll out fifth-generation mobile system (5G) in the country and Chennai was one of the first eight cities to get ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus.

Now Airtel's 5G service is available in over 500 cities or towns in Tamil Nadu. According to the statement, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Tiruppur, Hosur, Vellore and Salem are among the 460 towns along with 173 villages to have benefited in the State.

It said its 5G service already connects all railway stations, bus terminals, highways and important business hubs across the State.

Tarun Virmani, Chief Executive Officer for Tamil Nadu, Bharti Airtel, said "We are witnessing a rapid adoption of Airtel 5G Plus in Tamil Nadu. I am thrilled to share that we have surpassed two million customers on our ultrafast Airtel 5G network."

Virmani added the company will continue to advance its network, bridging every town and key rural areas across the state, allowing many more customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

According to the statement, Airtel 5G Plus is available in over 3,500 towns and villages across the country and has surpassed the 10-million unique customer mark on its 5G network nationally.

Airtel said it was well poised to cover every town and key rural area with Airtel 5G services by September 2023.

The company said it had also launched unlimited 5G data for its customers with the view to encouraging them to experience the power of the Airtel 5G Plus network. It said customers will be able to experience ultrafast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion as Airtel has removed the capping on data usage across all existing plans.

