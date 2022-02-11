AirtelDown trends on Twitter after users face brief outage

Airtel customers have been facing many difficulties since this morning. Many services from Airtel's broadband to mobile net have gone down. According to information provided by Airtel users on social media, they are having problems with mobile internet and calling. Claims are being made by many consumers across the country. Airtel users are complaining about this on Twitter and other social media platforms. Also, the hashtag #AirtelDown is trending on social media in a short time due to the increase in complaints.

According to the information received, Airtel's internet has been experiencing problems since 11.30 am today. According to the complaints made by many people, they are constantly facing difficulties. DownDetector said the outage hit several major Indian cities. These include Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata and many more. Hundreds of users who are facing these problems have lodged their complaints through Twitter. Some users have complained that they can't even use the Airtel app. Meanwhile, after the outage, people are mocking the company through memes on Twitter.