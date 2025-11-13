Airvoice Launches 'Explore' - A Human-Centric Air Quality System for Homes That Want to Breathe Better

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 13: Airvoice, a global startup dedicated to air quality control and management products and technologies, has officially launched Airvoice Explore, a new-generation indoor air quality system designed not for engineers or building managers, but for everyday individuals and families seeking control over the air they breathe at home.

Born out of the company's enterprise-grade expertise, Explore reimagines air quality monitoring with a more personal, human-centered approach. Unlike traditional industrial systems, Explore combines one or two compact sensors (for indoor and optional outdoor monitoring) with an intuitive app that speaks the language of its users whether they prefer simple emojis or deep data insights.

This shift toward home-focused innovation came in response to requests from clients who initially experienced Airvoice's enterprise solution Airvoice.Indoor Platform, a professional-grade system used in commercial buildings and offices. While powerful, it became clear that most home users needed a lighter, more streamlined alternative. Explore is the answer: a compact system that bridges scientific accuracy with everyday usability.

With the average human inhaling over 11,000 litres of air daily, nearly 20 times more than our food and water intake, it's clear that air quality has a direct impact on our health. The quality of the air we breathe is increasingly being linked to respiratory illnesses, fatigue, poor cognitive performance, and even chronic diseases. According to the State of Global Air Report 2024, air pollution is now the second leading cause of death worldwide, contributing to 8.1 million premature deaths in 2021.

"With Airvoice Explore, we wanted to create a product that doesn't just show numbers, but tells a story about the air you and your family breathe," said Danila Maglitsov, Chief Product Officer at Airvoice. "Some users only need a simple signal, a happy or concerned emoji to know if everything is fine. Others want to dive deep into graphs and trends. Explore speaks both languages."

Key Features of Airvoice Explore:

* Dual Monitoring: Tracks indoor air quality and, optionally, outdoor conditions using high-precision sensors.

* Lifestyle Integration: Recommends actions to improve air and overall well-being, like when to ventilate, humidify, or purify.

* Instant Alerts: Sends real-time notifications when air quality dips below safe levels.

* Dual-Level Interface: Visual feedback through expressive emojis for quick checks, plus detailed analytics for deeper understanding.

Product Options:

* Indoor Monitor Kit: Ideal for tracking air quality in homes, bedrooms, classrooms and offices.

* Indoor + Outdoor Kit: Delivers the most accurate air quality insights by measuring both indoor and outdoor conditions. The additional outdoor sensor captures hyperlocal pollution data, providing deeper environmental context and enabling precise, informed recommendations to enhance your indoor environment.

Built for ease of use, Explore's plug-and-play design requires no technical expertise, offering a non-intrusive, mobile, and affordable path to a healthier lifestyle. It is designed to seamlessly integrate into households, workspaces, and even co-living environments.

With a foundation rooted in atmospheric physics, data science, and academic collaboration, Airvoice has long worked with governments, urban planners, and industries to understand and improve air quality. The launch of Explore represents a strategic expansion toward consumer-centric wellness, translating environmental intelligence into daily health empowerment.

As India grapples with rising urban pollution and climate-linked respiratory diseases, Airvoice Explore stands as a timely innovation, making the invisible visible, and giving people the tools to breathe better, live smarter.

Product Availability:

Airvoice Explore is now available for order exclusively at airvoice.global/explore, with prices starting at INR 24,990 for the indoor kit.

For product pictures: Link

About Airvoice Global: Airvoice (www.airvoice.global) develops and manufactures innovative software and hardware solutions for air quality monitoring and management. Founded in 2021, the company has rapidly evolved to address global air quality challenges. Its commitment to advancing science-backed technologies is demonstrated through strategic partnerships with major universities and research institutions worldwide. These collaborations, including partnerships with the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the University of Arizona, Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, and many others, enhance Airvoice's robust research in atmospheric physics and AI technology, establishing it at the forefront of the emerging clean air industry.

Airvoice.India, launched in 2022 as a collaborative venture between Airvoice Global and Col. Bhawani Singh, is dedicated to revolutionizing air quality management across India. With its advanced technologies and extensive experience, the company is adept at providing solutions that cater to the unique air quality needs of various sectors, including urban environments, industries, and residential areas.

Focusing on sustainability and innovation, Airvoice.India has quickly become a leader in air quality solutions, contributing to national smart city initiatives and events like the G20 Sustainability Summit in Delhi. The company's strategic initiatives aim to position India as a central hub for developing and deploying air quality improvements throughout Southeast Asia.

