CAIT estimates Rs 40,000 crore business On Dhanteras

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has estimated that around Rs 40,000 crore of business is expected to be generated on this Dhanteras, which is spread over the weekend, on the back of positive consumer sentiment.

Pankaj Arora, National President, All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation said, there is great enthusiasm among the jewellery traders across the country regarding the sale of Dhanteras today and tomorrow, for which the jewellery traders have made elaborate preparations.

BC Bhartia, National President and Praveen Khandelwal Secretary General, CAIT said that on the occasion of Dhanteras, a sale of Rs 15,000 crore is expected and tomorrow it is likely to go upto Rs 25,000 crore.