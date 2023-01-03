Ajeenkya DY Patil University Unveils Centre of Advanced India Studies on its Founder’s Day

New Delhi (India), January 3: Ajeenkya DY Patil University recently celebrated Founders Day in full zest. On this occasion, dignitaries like Dr. Prasad Joshi, Pro-VC Deccan college, Dr. Ravindra Mule: former head, Sanskrit and Prakrit department, SPPU, Shri. Ashish Gawade: founder of Jeevtronics, Dr. Shrikant Pradhan, Professor Fine Arts, Deccan college, Professor Madhavi Godbole, Professor, Sanskrit, MIT ADT and academic staff from university were present. ADYPU’s, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Hrridaysh Deshpande, inaugurated the ‘Centre of Advanced Indian Studies’ at the University. The CAIS takes shape as an extension of the vision of ADYPU’s President Dr. Ajeenkya DY Patil.

ADYPU is committed to graduating well-educated students who are prepared to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing, increasingly complex world and contribute to global betterment. The University stands firm on the belief that the experience of our glorious tradition is a common heritage of all humankind. One must take insights from its culture and heritage to excel in educational endeavours.

The purpose behind establishing the ‘Centre of Advanced Indian Studies’ is to put a deep and substantial process in motion. It aims to derive from the rich Indian Knowledge Systems in order to respond to one’s current needs while at the same time absorbing intellectual traditions.

Dr Ajeenkya D Y Patil, noted that “We envisage the teaching and learning in all disciplines including the Indian context. Our students must learn from all knowledge sources from all parts of the world. They should not be ignorant of our heritage. They should be aware of the practical knowledge passed on through generations through oral medium. They should have understanding of our intellectual traditions and our epics. It is important that they appreciate the existing treasure of knowledge existing across multiple domains such as agriculture, textile, architecture, and medicine”

Prof. Hrridaysh Deshpande said that the Centre would be an academic centre involving multi-disciplinary research and teaching of Indian Knowledge Systems ranging from astronomy and mathematics to metaphysics, grammar, logic, literature, and linguistics. CAIS would be an online integral educational platform that would translate this research into transferable knowledge in the form of programs and function as a conduit for accessible human-centered education by merging wisdom with technology, tradition with modernity, and wellness with everyday life.

This initiative of ADYPU aims to target learners according to horizontal and vertical objectives. Horizontally, we target the mind, body, and spirit, and we do so according to six Personal Development domains, which are Spiritual, Moral, Physical, Interpersonal, Emotional, and Cognitive. Vertically, the platform will offer a holistic educational experience via our programs in Leadership & Management, Society, technology & culture, Health & Wellness, Science of Happiness and Philosophy of mind.”

ADYPU’s initiative, “Centre of Advanced Indian Studies”, marks the beginning of a new educational era.

