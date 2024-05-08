Akasa Air raises weight limit of pets flying with them; airline flew over 3,200 pets since launch

New Delhi [India], May 8 : As part of its pet-travel service, Akasa Air has so far flown over 3,200 pets since its launch in November 2022, the airline said.

In response to feedback by customers, Akasa Air has now increased the permissible weight limit for pets traveling in the cabin to 10 kgs, including the weight of the container, up from the previous 7 kilograms.

The airline, in a statement on Wednesday, said this enhancement underscores the airline's commitment to continuously elevate its services to meet the evolving needs of travellers.

Furthermore, the airline has introduced an extended validity period of 15 days for travel certificates issued for pets, offering enhanced flexibility for customers, especially those embarking on short-term return trips.

Passengers flying with their pets on Akasa Air enjoy a range of complimentary value-added services, including pre-booked window seats, priority baggage delivery, and priority boarding.

Akasa Air said it has invested significantly in research and training across its customer care centres, airports, and in-flight teams to ensure the highest standards of care, safety, and comfort throughout the journey.

Additionally, the airline said it has partnered with the Umeed for Animals Foundation to implement best practices, ensuring continuous improvement in pet comfort and safety.

Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at Akasa Air, expressed gratitude towards pet parents for their support and constructive feedback, highlighting how it has driven the enhancements to the Pets on Akasa service. He emphasized the airline's commitment to listening to customer feedback for continuous improvement.

Launched on November 1, 2022, Pets on Akasa allows customers to travel with their cats and dogs on domestic flights across 22 cities, either in the cabin or cargo, based on their weight.

Akasa Air boasts a brand-new fleet with large legroom and in-seat USB charging ports, for comfort of passengers.

In a bid to make travel inclusive, Akasa Air has introduced safety instruction and onboard menu cards in Braille for persons with visual impairments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor