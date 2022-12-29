AKS IAS Academy, Hyderabad bagged RANK 1, RANK 2 and many more Top Ranks in the recently released APPSC Group 1 results!

The APPSC Group 1 results fetched AKS IAS Academy the highest reputation and acknowledgement from its toppers and thousands of aspirants who lauded the institution for its impeccable quality education, tastefully structured courses, experienced faculty, personalized guidance and mentorship and excellent management team. AKS IAS director, Mr M S SHASHANK Garu, congratulated all the 40 + achievers from AKS IAS and appreciated the hard work of all the aspirants who unfortunately couldn't make it through the exam and urged them not to give up on their dreams. He also shared that the institute's material and guidance are freely available to all on their website and mobile application, their motto being - making quality education accessible and available to one and all.

The rankers shared their joy and preparation strategy with their fellow aspirants, showered AKS with gratitude, and mentioned how the institute's hand-holding initiative and post-course support helped them through their journey. Rank 1 Rani Susmitha, Rank 2 Sreenivasulu Raju and various other toppers selected as Deputy Collectors & DSPs were joyously felicitated at AKS Office, and their parents expressed their good wishes and congratulations to AKS IAS for guiding their children to achieve their goals.

AKS IAS has been a pioneer in imparting education and coaching for various competitive examinations. Their UPSC and State PSC ranks speak volumes of their triumph as a Premier institute in India. AKS has always given their students the highest regard and priority and has successful modules and schedules designed keeping aspirants in mind, which is key to their outcome today.

The rankers shared their testimonials on the institute -

-"AKS comprehensive interview guidance, mentorship and excellent material has helped me immensely. I am beyond elated and I sincerely wish my fellow AKS toppers and aspirants the very best for their future." - Rani Susmitha, Rank 1 APPSC Group 1 (Deputy Collector)

-"I have AKS IAS to thank for my success for they have instilled ample confidence and right attitude in me to ace my exam and get Rank 2" - Sreenivasulu Raju, Rank 2 APPSC Group 1 (Deputy Collector)

-"AKS IAS has always been a pillar of support to me all throughout my preparation and their personalised guidance/mentorship has been a boon to me. Me and my family are thankful to them." - Devarakonda Akhila APPSC Group 1 (Deputy Collector)

-"AKS Test Series was exceptionally helpful along with their material during my prep. The simulated mock interview gave me a new perspective and helped me work on my weak areas" - D. Paavan Kumar, APPSC Group 1 ( Deputy Superintendent of Police)

-"I have succeeded both in UPSC as well as APPSC Group 1 and I owe these achievements to AKS IAS Academy. Their guidance and top faculty has facilitated my success." - Aswin Kumar, APPSC Group 1 (DSP)

List of institute toppers:

1. Rani Susmitha - Rank 1, Deputy Collector

2. K. Sreenivasulu Raju - Rank 2, Deputy Collector

3. K. Madhu Latha - Rank 7, Deputy Collector

4. Devarakonda Akhila - Deputy Collector

5. Hela Sharon - Deputy Collector

6. M. Sunny Vamshi Krishna - Deputy Collector

7. Y. Bhavani Shankari - Deputy Collector

8. P. Sindhu Priya - Deputy Superintendent of Police

9. D. Paavan Kumar - Deputy Superintendent of Police

10. P. Sai Eswar Yaswanth - Deputy Superintendent of Police

11. Marripati Hemalatha - Deputy Superintendent of Police

12. K. Aravind - Deputy Superintendent of Police

13. T. Vidhyasree - Deputy Superintendent of Police

14. Syed. Mohammed - Deputy Superintendent of Police

15. Gondesi Bhanodaya - Deputy Superintendent of Police

16. Veesa Dheeraj - Deputy Superintendent of Police

17. Aswin Kumar .K - Deputy Superintendent of Police

18. Thirupathi Rao - Assistant Commissioner of State Tax

19. T. Chiranjeevi - Assistant Prohibition & Excise Superintendent

20. M. Sriram - Assistant Prohibition & Excise Superintendent

21. P. Srinivasulu - Assistant Prohibition & Excise Superintendent

22. K. Pooja Vihari - Assistant Treasury Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer

23. T. Sanyasi Rao - Assistant Treasury Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer

24. Satish - Assistant Treasury Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer

25. Manisha - Regional Transport Officer

26. Tirupathi Chandra Mouli - Mandal Parishad Development Officer

27. Allur Mohammed Khadeer - Mandal Parishad Development Officer

28. B. Krishna Mahesh Reddy - Mandal Parishad Development Officer

29. G. Nitin - Mandal Parishad Development Officer

30. K. Kiran Kumar - Mandal Parishad Development Officer

31. Bheeram - Mandal Parishad Development Officer

32. K. Geetanjali - Mandal Parishad Development Officer

33. Kavya Geetika - Mandal Parishad Development Officer

34. Sai Manohar - Mandal Parishad Development Officer

35. K. Krishna Rao - Mandal Parishad Development Officer

36. A. K. Sravan Siddu - Assistant Audit Officer

37. K. Praveen Kumar Reddy - Assistant Audit Officer

38. T. Bhharadwaj - District Employment Officer

39. K. Venkata Siva Prasad - District Tribal Welfare Officer

For more information contact us on 8955177997 or 8448449709,

visit - https://aksias.com

Email id: info@aksias.com

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor