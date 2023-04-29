New Delhi [India], April 29 (/BusinessWire India): On April 19th, 2023, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of India's leading pharmaceutical compes, celebrated its 19th anniversary. The occasion marked a significant milestone for the company, its employees, and its customers. This landmark event celebrated the company's history of providing high-quality pharmaceutical products to the Indian and global markets.

Incepted in 2004 by Sanjeev Jain and Sandeep Jain with the setting up of their first plant for Oral Solid, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited has since grown into a trusted name in the pharmaceutical industry, with a reputation for innovation, excellence, and a commitment to research and development. Since its inception, Akums has invested in cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art facilities, allowing it to produce world-class pharmaceutical products that meet the highest quality standards.

Speaking on the occasion of the company's anniversary, Sanjeev Jain, Managing Director of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, "I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved at Akums over the past 19 years. We have built a company that is synonymous with trust, innovation, and research, and I believe that we have only scratched the surface of what we can achieve in the future."

Echoing the same exuberance, Sandeep Jain, the Joint Managing Director of Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited added, "I would like to thank our employees, partners, and customers for their unwavering support and trust over the years. We look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality pharmaceutical products that make a difference in people's lives."

"ICRA has certified our financial rating with a Long Term rating as AA- " he added.

Their foray into the gummy's nutraceutical market is a step towards promoting a healthier lifestyle that is tasty and convenient, thus, aiming to make it easier for people to incorporate essential nutrients into their daily routine.

The pharmaceutical giant has increased their production capacity by acquiring a plant in Baddi, with Plant 1 & Plant 3 being approved and certified by the European authority (EU-GMP). With an astonishing 919 + DCGI approvals, 690+ FSSAI approvals, 85+ Patents Applied (4 granted patents), Akums firmly establishes itself as one of the pioneers in the industry. 18,000+ brands under the aegis is a testament to an unwavering commitment to keep raising the bar in the field of pharmaceuticals.

Akums' commitment to applying science, and celebrating innovations has been at the forefront of its success. The company has a dedicated team of scientists and researchers who work tirelessly to develop new and improved formulations, ensuring that its products remain at the forefront of the industry. With its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a strong focus on research and development, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited is poised for continued growth and success in the years to come.

Adjudged as the India Pharma Leader Award by the Government of India, Department of Pharmaceuticals for two consecutive years 2018 & 2019, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited is India's largest CDMO, manufacturing more than 13% of the country's total domestically consumed medicines.

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Limited is a trusted name in the industry, with a reputation for innovation, excellence, and a commitment to research and development.

