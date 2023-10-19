Alamo XS Real group inks deal for development of 6-acre prime property in Chennai

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 19: Alamo XS Real Group, a leading real estate developer headquartered in Chennai, is delighted to announce a significant milestone in its expansion strategy. The company has successfully acquired a sprawling six-acre prime property in Chettipuniyam, just off GST Road in Chennai, for a joint development project that promises to redefine urban living in the region.

The planned development will encompass approximately 7 lakh square feet of premium residential spaces, housed in multiple towers that offer panoramic views of the surrounding area. In addition to luxurious living spaces, the project will feature an array of lifestyle amenities, enhancing the quality of life for residents.

The project is scheduled for an official launch in the first quarter of 2024 and is expected to yield a substantial topline potential of over 400 crores INR. Alamo XS Real Group's investment in this prime location reflects its commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality housing options in Chennai's expanding southern districts.

With the rapid expansion of Chennai's city limits towards the south and the recent announcement of a 27-kilometer, six-lane elevated corridor set to connect Tambaram and Chengalpattu, this project is strategically positioned to serve the needs of professionals working along the manufacturing corridor. It also offers an attractive option for those who prefer swift connectivity to the southern cities of Tamil Nadu.

"We are thrilled about this acquisition and the upcoming joint development project in Chettipunyam," said Rajkumar Bakthavachalam, Chairman of Alamo XS Real Group. "This is not just a significant step for our company but also a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing top-notch residential solutions in Chennai. We believe this project will set new benchmarks for urban living and cater to the evolving needs of our valued customers." added Kannan Mahalingam, CEO of Alamo XS Real Group.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor