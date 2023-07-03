Ranbir Kapoor's Animal gets new release date

Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film Animal has been postponed Originally scheduled for release on August 11, the film will now hit the big screen on December 1. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to Twitter to announce the delay and explained the reason behind it.

The filmmaker explained that the production process of creating songs in multiple languages for Animal is taking more time than expected. Given that the film is being released in various languages, the team needs to ensure that the lyrical value of the songs remains consistent across all regional versions. Apart from Hindi, the film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Acknowledging the positive response to the film’s pre-teaser, Sandeep expressed gratitude and said, “I’m making this video for two reasons. One is that I’m going to explain why we aren’t able to achieve the film release on August 11. And another one is that I’m going to announce the new release date. See, coming back to the topic of why we are not able to release the film on August 11, the only reason is, and it might sound like a generic answer, the quality. See, I’m not going to explain to you how the post-production work has been delayed as it might bore you. I’ll cut it short. I’ll give you one example. For example, there are seven songs in the film, and when seven songs are multiplied by five languages, they become 35 songs with different sets of lyrics and singles, so it’s going to take a little more time than what I’ve actually put in for. I’ve lately realised this, or I wouldn’t have released the pre-teaser. Thank you so much for the pre-teaser response. A few of them said that it is not and will not be in the film, but it will be in the film; it is a cutout of a film episode. Thank you so much for the response.”

He added, “Coming back to the songs, whatever kind of lyrical value is achieved in Hindi, I need to give the same kind of lyrical value in all different languages. For that, I really need to spend energy, time and everything else to get it into all different languages, because when it gets released in all different languages, I don’t want you to get the feeling that it’s a Hindi film dubbed into a Tamil or Telugu film. So it has to be like the regional cinema. So for that, we are taking time, and there’s no other reason.”