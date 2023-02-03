Bringing the world together -- 53 National Dishes -- with the United World of Young Chefs

The International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO), the biggest such event in the world with young chefs from 53 countries participating, is the high point in the annual event calendar of the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), headquartered in Kolkata. In its ninth year now, the current edition of YCO is underway at the IIHM Global Campus at Salt Lake in Kolkata.

A unique event that is part of YCO is the United World of Young Chefs, which took place at the IIHM Salt Lake Campus on the evening of February 1st. This was a non-competitive event that exemplifies the Indian concept of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' or 'the world is one family'.

The IIHM Campus wore a festive look and the event was a sight to behold and an experience of a lifetime. Each of the budding chefs from the 53 countries had done their nation proud by presenting their national dish for the guests that evening. Dressed up in all the finery of their national dress and standing behind the counter where their dish was placed, the young chefs looked proud and upbeat.

Kolkata celebrities who were lucky enough to attend the event were able to sample an array of the best dishes in the world, served buffet style. One can only hope that they came with a big appetite.

Ahmad Ben Hisham Joma' Thaher from Jordan had prepared Musakhan Rolls. Amy Christina Fox Martin, who was representing South Africa, had rustled up a delicious Lamb and Tomato Bredie, the iconic South African stew, served with Thyme Sorghum. Aderito Lamoza Carvalho from Portugal was proud of his Carne De Porco A Portuguesa. Kalina Yordanova, who was representing Switzerland, had presented a heartwarming Swiss fondue made with Gruyere and Emmenthal cheeses. John Michael Kochev from Scotland had come with a poshed up and exotic version of Crispy Haggis Cake, Arran Mustard Mash & Whisky Broth.

Other lip-smacking dishes that could be sampled at the United World of Young Chefs included the iconic Singapore Chicken Rice, Nokshi Pitha from Bangladesh, Namibian Bobotie with Yellow Rice and Tomato Sambal, and Gheyme Nesar from Iran. Of course, there were many, many more dishes on offer. India was well represented by the classic Bengali combo of Bhekti Paturi, Moong Mohan Dal, Aloo Jhuri Bhaja and Ghee Rice.

Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman of IIHM and the visionary behind YCO, said, "It's an emotional moment to see these rising chefs from so many countries coming together under one umbrella and sharing their glorious culinary heritage with each other. I am now confident that the future of the world is in able hands -- and they can cook a fine meal as well."

In the year, when Kolkata is the only Indian city that has made it to the list of Top 11 culinary destinations of the World for 2023 by Food Website Eater, United World of Young Chefs has brought the delight of these varied cuisines on a single stage.

It was truly a feast that diners will remember for a long, long time. And the message the guests went back with was that food is the one thing that unites us all in our humanity.

