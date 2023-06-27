ALCOR CEO George Molakal Launches Two New Books

PRNewswire

Chicago [US], June 27: George Molakal, CEO of ALCOR, global investment banking firm, has released two trailblazing books - "MARKETCAP GROWTH: Unlocking 5X Growth for Listed Companies" and "Startup to Market Leader: How Family Run Companies Can Achieve a 5X Growth". These publications aim to be the indispensable guidebooks for leaders aiming for exponential business growth in the challenging corporate world.

https://a.co/d/daYGWiQ : Amazon link to buy the book instantly

These seminal works are filled with powerful insights, case studies from over 30 businesses, and practical guidance, providing step-by-step instructions to companies on how to scale and grow. Both books are essential reads for entrepreneurs, promoters, CEOs, Presidents, and Vice Presidents of organizations, offering strategies and methods that promise to transform companies and boost market cap.

"MARKETCAP GROWTH" focuses on guiding listed companies towards achieving a 5X growth rate, while "Startup to Market Leader" provides a growth roadmap for family-run businesses to transform from startup phase to market leadership.

Molakal's books, launched across 30 countries in multiple languages, are set to become global game-changers. Their universal availability through Amazon makes these valuable resources accessible to a worldwide audience.

George Molakal commented, "These books encapsulate my experiences and insights from the corporate world. My objective is to provide entrepreneurs and business leaders with practical strategies and proven tactics to scale their companies, unlock untapped growth potential and achieve market leadership."

These new releases from George Molakal are more than just books; they represent a significant leap in the availability of comprehensive, practical growth strategy resources for business leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. www.alcoribank.com

ALCOR is a leading global investment banking firm providing a range of financial services across strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and investment solutions. Led by CEO George Molakal, ALCOR has a reputation for delivering exceptional results to its clients.

