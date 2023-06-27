ALCOR Unveils Unique Arbitrage Acquisition Model: The Gateway to 5X Growth and Global Expansion for Listed Companies

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: ALCOR, a renowned global investment banking firm, announces its unique Arbitrage Acquisition model, a high-growth valuation vehicle primed to boost market caps by 5X for listed companies. This innovative model presents a golden opportunity for Indian companies and family-run businesses to amplify their global presence and valuation, whilst securing global funding.

With a presence in 35 countries, ALCOR stands unrivaled in its capacity to facilitate and streamline acquisition processes. Their comprehensive global team handholds clients through an 18-24 month journey, ensuring a seamless transition while maximizing value and minimizing risk.

ALCOR's Arbitrage Acquisition model presents an exciting opportunity for Indian companies to capitalize on international growth and funding prospects. It leverages ALCOR's global presence and expert team, poised to manage the acquisition process and facilitate the funding required.

"Indian companies who take advantage of Arbitrage Acquisitions are the ones poised to chart an unprecedented growth story globally over the next decade," said George Molakal, CEO of ALCOR. "Our unique acquisition model is more than a strategy; it's a catalyst for expansion, growth, and the creation of lasting global impact."

ALCOR's Arbitrage Acquisition model also extends to family-run businesses seeking to increase their valuation and global operations. With its experienced team and vast network, ALCOR ensures these businesses seize the chance to catapult to global prominence.

As global markets continue to evolve, ALCOR's model provides a cutting-edge approach to growth and expansion. By aiding companies in capitalizing on arbitrage opportunities, ALCOR is facilitating a new era of global business development.

ALCOR is a leading global investment banking firm, providing a range of financial services across strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and investment solutions. With a robust global presence and an experienced team, ALCOR consistently delivers exceptional results for its clients.

