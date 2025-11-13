Alibaug is almost Developing Like Miami - A Confluence of Leisure, Luxury, and Lifestyle, said Nukul Anand

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Once a quiet coastal retreat, Alibaug is rapidly transforming into India's most coveted luxury destination. From Shah Rukh Khan's "Deja Vu Farms" and Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's ₹32-crore villa to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's dream bungalow, the region has become a magnet for the country's elite. Even industry icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Gautami, and Ram Kapoor have joined the growing list of celebrities investing in Alibaug's tranquil shores.

"It's Almost Developing Like Miami" Nakul Anand

According to Nakul Anand, former Executive Director of ITC Limited and a stalwart of India's hospitality industry, "Alibaug is almost developing like Miami a confluence of leisure, luxury, and lifestyle."

Anand, now lending his vision to Tricone Group, is part of a leadership ensemble with President Taizun Hassonjee and Founder & CEO Mustafa Hassonjee, collectively driving Alibaug's evolution into a new-age luxury hub.

Their flagship development, Araaya by Tricone, epitomises this transformation. Spanning 235 acres in Mandla, Alibaug, Araaya is poised to redefine the second-home experience for India's affluent class merging coastal serenity with curated luxury and sustainable design.

Envisioned as India's answer to Miami, Araaya offers panoramic sea views, terraced hills, and immersive hospitality experiences. The project combines responsible architecture, environmental awareness, and community integration, setting a new standard for second-home living within an hour's reach of Mumbai via waterway.

Araaya's master plan includes two world-class resorts, luxury clubhouses, wellness and fitness centres, art galleries, and open parks and gardens. Nearly 70% of the project area will remain open and green, emphasising harmony with nature. From rainwater conservation to the use of locally sourced materials and collaboration with regional artisans, sustainability remains at the core of Araaya's design philosophy.

"After Covid, people began to value home, health, and the environment more deeply," says Anand. "At Araaya, we're crafting an ecosystem where wellness and sustainability define modern living."

Blending the Tricone Group's global construction expertise with Anand's legendary hospitality insight, Araaya represents not just a project but a vision for a conscious, luxurious future one where Alibaug emerges as the address of choice for India's next generation of discerning homeowners.

