Alice Blue Leverages Technology to offer seamless customer experience

India, October 4: Alice Blue has been at the forefront of being a customer centric organization offering enhanced user engagement and support to its clients across the country. The company has constantly used technology to ensure best in class user experience and convenience of ease across all its products and trading platforms.

The company’s technological capabilities are an important factor and have contributed tremendously in standing out in a highly competitive industry. Today the company is a digital entity in entirety and has amplified the power of technology to create and strengthen a long & sustainable edge in the industry.

Mr. Siddhavelayutham, CEO and founder, Alice Blue said, “in order to enhance user experience, we have been constantly upgrading and enhancing our existing mobile application which has yielded positive results in terms of increasing number of app downloads. Our app also enjoys strong rating of 4.5 stars owing to the enriching user experience AB provides. We are also proud to have imbibed a strong work culture among our teams that seeks to address customer convenience and user experience across our trading platforms.”

Some of the enhanced technological customer offering includes an updated trading tools (Trade Store) and learning (Trade School) platforms. Some of the other key customer centric offerings include real time (live) trading info on ‘Whatsapp.’ Here customers can do a quick balance check, get trade summaries, demat shortage info, outstanding position, holding, margin & branch details instantly.

Alice Blue’s ‘’Chat bot’’ also offers a quick chat window with a call back option. Additionally the company’s customer service includes a multi lingual support team that can answer customer queries in multiple Indian languages. The company’s platform also offers a detailed FAQ that answers most of the customer queries.

The effectiveness of the company’s customer support service is visible in increase of over 20% in its C-SAT score compared to previous quarter. This has been possible by scanning every action of AB through the lens of a customer to understand their viewpoint in totality has become a second nature of the teams across Alice Blue.

For more details in Alice Blue and to open a Demat/Trading account log into https://www.aliceblueonline.com/.

