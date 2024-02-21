All India Business & Community Foundation applauds noteworthy contributions toward "Impactful Sustainable Business Practices" at National Conclave

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 21: The All India Business & Community Foundation (AIBCF), stands as a distinguished platform dedicated to fostering the growth and recognition of small and medium-sized businesses, startups, individuals, and corporations across India, successfully concluded its National Conclave 2024 under the theme "Impactful Sustainable Business Practices." This annual event provided a diverse platform to celebrate individuals and organizations committed to such practices.

The National Conclave 2024 unfolded on February 15 at India Habitat Centre, bringing together a distinguished gathering of dignitaries, award recipients, and over 250 delegates. Notably, the event bestowed the prestigious Business & Community Awards and CSR & Sustainability Awards upon Government, PSUs, Corporates, Corporate Foundations, NGOs, MSMEs, Start-ups, and individuals for their noteworthy contributions to nation-building.

The summit commenced with an inaugural address Prashant Das, Secretary, All India Business & Community Foundation (AIBCF), followed by enlightening speeches from eminent personalities. Chief Guest, Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, extended her congratulations to all participants and winners, emphasizing the pivotal role of women in collective growth. She remarked, "Women in time will do great things, and equal rights should be granted for national growth."

The event featured distinguished Guests of Honor, including Sunil Shastri Ji, President of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Foundation & Patron of the Indian Achievers' Forum (IAF); Dr Vijay Jolly, Senior Leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); Surendra Nath Tripathi, Retired IAS, Director General of the Indian Institute of Public Administration; Dr Manoj Kumar - IAS (Retd.), Hon. President, All India Business & Community Foundation and Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda to India.

Sunil Shatri Ji said, "Such events give motivation to all of us to become better human beings. I would like add to my late father's saying, Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan aur Jai Insaan." Dr Vijay Jolly expressed, "I would like to congratulate all the award winners. We need more thoughtful individuals and organisations like you for the country's development." Surendra Nath Tripathi emphasized collective efforts toward sustainable business practices for the betterment of future generations.

The conclave showcased the Business & Community Awards and CSR & Sustainability Awards across various fields including Women Empowerment, Education, Water Conservation etc, followed by a thought-provoking panel discussion on "Impactful Sustainable Business Practices." Esteemed panellists shared insights on their pivotal role in nation-building, including Dr Somnath Singh, Deputy Director of the United Nations Global Compact Network India (UN GCNI); Parimala Jaggesh, Founder & CEO of Alamirap Nutrition Private Limited; Shantanu Kodesia, Head of Operations at Sun Life Global Solutions; Dr KK Upadhyay, Professor and Chairperson of the Centre for Sustainability & CSR at BIMTECH; and Sanchita Vaish, Company Secretary and CSR Lead at Baker Hughes. Brigadier Arun Gupta, Corporate Trainer, and Life Coach skillfully moderated the engaging panel discussion.

The gathering witnessed these esteemed guests inspire participants with renewed fervor and compassion for social endeavors. The summit concluded with a resounding vote of thanks, leaving attendees galvanized and determined to sustain their collective efforts for national betterment.

