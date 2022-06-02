All India Mayors & RWAs Summit on Waste Management and World Conference on Environment to be held in Delhi

India Exhibition Services, Confederation of RWAs (CoRWA-A Pan India National Apex Body of RWAs) and Green Society of India are organizing an All-India Mayors & RWAs Summit 2022 in association with Confederation of RWAs-Uttar Pradesh(CoRWA-UP), Confederation of NCR RWAs(CONRWA), Delhi Residents Joint Front, United Residents Joint Action (URJA), United Residents Delhi (URD), Flat Owners Federation Ghaziabad (FOFG) and many other RWA Federations with the main theme "Waste Management" on 4th June 2022 at Hall No.7,Pragati Maidan, New Delhi (India) as a part of World Environment Expo-2022.

It is Supported by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Govt. of India.

On the World Environment Day that is 5th Jun , a World Conference is also being organised at the same venue. This Conference will cover topics like Environment Protection, Climate Change, Use of Clean energy, new technological advances, electric vehicles and the like. An international Exhibition is also being organised side by side on environmental issues.

High quality professional, leaders, industry experts, decision makers, Delegates, Central and State Government Departments, Public Sector Units, Private Sector Companies, Municipal Bodies, Development Authorities from India and abroad are being invited for the World Environment Expo 2022 .

10,000 sq. mt. of Exhibition space, 200 plus Exhibitors and provision for visit of about 10,000 high calibre Environment & Allied Industry Professionals is being catered for. Resolutions passed in the Summit will be sent to the central & state Govts for necessary action and will be followed up.

Col Tejendra Pal Tyagi, Veer Chakra, Chief Convener, CoRWA& Summit 2022

Swadesh Kumar, President, Green Society of India, Sr Convener Summit 2022

Major Sushil Goel

Registration Partner

This story is provided by GPRC.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor