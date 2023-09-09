Allcommerce Recently Launched Supplybuy.in: Transforming Omni-Channel Sales and B2B Procurement for FMCG Players

Co-founders of Allcommerce, Murugan Kesavapillai and Saravana Kumar (From Left to Right)

New Delhi (India), September 9: We live in a time where food, groceries and essentials are getting delivered to our homes at our convenient time through apps like Zomato and Swiggy. Allcommerce similarly does the same to the B2B ecosystem by recently launching a curated B2B Marketplace under the brand name of Supplybuy.in which helps food businesses to procure their preferred raw materials, like Groceries, Vegetables, Meat, Condiments, etc., at a wholesale price and get delivered to the doorstep at the preferred time.

However, when it comes to B2B, the retail industry still depends on multiple intermediaries and offline unorganized channels to procure the raw materials and products, which results in a lack of quality, higher costs and inconsistent delivery time.

Murugan Kesavapillai and Saravana Kumar, Co-founders of Allcommerce , identified the gap and realized that the retail industry needs a comprehensive solution which connects both Sales and Procurement together and empowers retail businesses to succeed at scale.

Allcommerce launched its first SaaS product in July 2021 under the brand name of ALLPOS , which is a restaurant management software (POS & ERP) that helps food business owners to completely automate their front-of-the-house and back-of-the-house operations hassle-free. ALLPOS Software covers Sales, Payments, Loyalty, Online Orders, Inventory management, Recipe Management and many more features which are required to successfully run a food business.

After successfully acquiring customers across 7 countries in a short period, the need and idea to launch the B2B Marketplace platform Supplybuy.in was born after recognizing the pain points of food business owners across regions.

Supplybuy.in B2B Marketplace simplifies the procurement for retail businesses by enabling them to source 3000+ curated products from various brands and distributors at a wholesale price. The buyers can compare prices from multiple sellers and brands to order the required products and get the supplies delivered to their doorstep with the next-day delivery option.

Supplybuy.in also provides Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) option for 30 days by eliminating the working capital worry for the retail business owners.

In addition to that, the products and raw materials ordered through supplybuy.in can be automatically brought into the store inventory system without any manual intervention by avoiding pilferages with the help of an integrated inventory management system.

In the highly competitive e-commerce world, D2C brands and Online Retail businesses are striving hard to connect with their customers from the first click to the final fulfilment each touchpoint matters the most when it comes to customer experience. Brand owners are struggling in managing the Product placement, Payments, Logistics, Loyalty and many more.

What if the entire process is automated and integrated, from Product Discovery to Seamless Checkout to Delivery fulfilment? That is where the idea and innovation for Allcommerce is born.

Allcommerce is a ready-to-run e-commerce engine that is integrated with ERP, POS, Marketing, CRM Delivery Apps etc., which is suitable for D2C businesses to speed up their growth by eliminating intermediaries to reach and connect with customers directly.

Allcommerce transforms the omnichannel experience in retail business by enabling D2C and online retail businesses to sell across all channels through numerous e-commerce marketplace integrations.

Currently bootstrapped, Allcommerce competes with top players in the B2B Marketplace segment with its unique value contribution to the buyers with a pilot in Chennai and having plans to expand to tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

In the ERP and e-commerce enabler segment Allcommerce is scaling up in the SEA region and plans to focus on expanding to the MENA region.

Allcommerce is also planning to increase its product capability by leveraging AI & ML technologies.

For more information, please visit – https://www.allcommercetech.com/

Contact information: Email – saravana@supplybuy.in

