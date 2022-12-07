Alletec brings its SME IPO on NSE Emerge, IPO of 53,55,200 shares opens on December 9, 2022

All E Technologies Limited (Alletec) - a Digital Transformation company - brings its SME IPO, which opens on Dec 9, 2022, and closes on Dec 13, 2022. The issue is for 53,55,200 shares at a price band of Rs 87 to Rs 90. The company will subsequently be listed on the NSE Emerge platform. Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the registrar for the IPO.

Alletec - a 6 times awardee of Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle - has been the top Microsoft partner from India for Business Applications for over a decade. In this age of relentless transformations powered by the forces of digital era, Alletec helps clients stay ahead with Intelligent Business Applications. Leveraging the suite of Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Data & AI - powered by Microsoft Azure & Collaboration platforms - Alletec's industry solutions Intellectual Property and services prepare its clients to win in competitive and fast changing business environments.

Alletec helps bring together - Company & Customers, Factory & Field Service, Store Front & Supply Chain, Patients & Providers, People & Governments - by putting in place integrated operational systems of ERP, CRM, Collaboration Portals, Mobile Apps, and enable businesses draw actionable insights from data. Alletec has provided enterprise applications to over 750 customers from across 30 countries. Majority of the company's services revenue comes from USA, Europe and Africa.

Objects Of The Issue:

- Expansion of Business

- Acquisitions of Businesses in similar or complementary areas

- General Corporate Purposes

Company Strengths:

- Experienced Management team

- Amongst the largest Microsoft Business Applications partners in the region. Well accomplished team of over 325 people

- Recipient of multiple awards and recognitions from Microsoft - year after year - for over 15 years.

- Experience of handling large & complex projects

- Portfolio of offerings spread over the full spectrum of ERP, CRM, Mobility, Analytics, Cloud Solutions, Data & AI.

- Customer base spread across many countries in Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and APAC.

- Over 50% of revenue each year, being recurring & repeat business from existing customers.

- Multi-year relationships with most customers.

Dr Ajay Mian and Dr Suman Mian are the promoters of the company.

