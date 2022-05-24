Allied Digital Services announced significant growth of Operating Revenue, EBITDA and launch of a new FinTech vertical

Allied Digital Services Ltd., a publicly-traded global IT services company, officially announced business and financial highlights of the company for the year ended March 2022.

The key highlights include:

Operating Revenue at Rs. 484.68 Cr with an increase of 35 per cent Y-o-Y basis

EBITDA (Before ESOP) of Rs. 103.16 Cr with quantum jump of 112 per cent on Y-o-Y basis

PAT of Rs. 61.01 Cr with an increase of 217 per cent Y-o-Y basis

EPS of Rs. 11.66 (Face Value Rs. 5/share) increased by 205 per cent on Y-o-Y basis

Nearly zero Debt and no pledge of promoters' shares

Proposed dividend of 20 per cent on Face Value of Rs. 5/share

Orderbook (Mainly Services) stood at Rs. 1400+ Cr as on 31.03.2022

Business operations started for newly incorporated subsidiaries in Japan, Brazil and China

Launched service platform in FinTech vertical 'FinoAllied'

Nominated as New Champion at World Economic Forum

Headcount stood at 3,000+ as on 31.03.2022 incl. 1,000+ recruited during the year

Our CMD, Nitin Shah, stated, "During the transformation period of 4 years, we had been stating 'small pain but long gain' and true to what we had anticipated, now we are in the long gain phase for the last 2 -3 years. We are very pleased to inform such positive results which will be continued for long period."

CDO, Utpal Chakraborty, mentioned - "Allied Digital is amongst the first ones to launch path-breaking banking solutions like Conversation AI Platform for banks. This is going to change the way consumers transact with banks. This cloud-based, plug & play conversational banking is going to accelerate the transformation of the BFSI segment and is going to be a great boon for small and mid-sized banks."

Allied Digital Services, India is a publicly-traded global leader in information technology consulting and services, since 1984. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, it is a global managed service provider and systems integrator, offering infrastructure solutions and services to clients in 70 countries.

The service portfolio ranges from digital workspace services, digital enterprise infrastructure transformative solutions, cybersecurity services, cloud services, and support to multi-lingual, multi-channel service desks and FinTech products & solutions.

The company has a global workforce of some 3,000 professionals, local support functions, governance frameworks, and operations across 70 countries. It offers its expertise and services to several Fortune 500 companies.

