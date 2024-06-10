Aluwind Architectural Limited Achieves 519 per cent Net Profit Growth in FY24

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10: Aluwind Architectural Limited, (NSE - ALUWIND), a reputed player in the facade and fenestration industry, has announced its Audited Financial Results for the H2 and FY24.

Key Financial Highlights

H2 FY24

- Total Income of Rs42.16 Cr, YoY growth of 46.03%

- EBITDA of Rs6.16 Cr, YoY growth of 295.61%

- EBITDA Margin of 14.61%, YoY growth of 921 Bps

- Net Profit of Rs3.82 Cr, YoY growth of 519.20%

- Net Profit Margin of 9.06%, YoY growth of 692 Bps

FY24

- Total Income of Rs83.59 Cr, YoY growth of 70%

- EBITDA of Rs11.97 Cr, YoY growth of 139.53%

- EBITDA Margin of 14.32%, YoY growth of 416 Bps

- Net Profit of Rs7.54 Cr, YoY growth of 175.64%

- Net Profit Margin of 9.03%, YoY growth of 346 Bps

FY24 Highlights:

* The company got listed on "NSE EMERGE" on April 9, 2024, marking a significant achievement.

* The company's long-term borrowing has indeed decreased from Rs1.05 Cr to Rs0.66 Cr in FY24. This reduction in debt is a positive sign for the company's financial health as it indicates improved liquidity and reduced financial risk.

Commenting on performance, Murli Manohar Kabra, Managing Director of Aluwind Architectural Limited said, "We are thrilled to announce that company has achieved exceptional results for FY24.This significant achievement underscores our dedication to excellence and strategic vision in the facade and fenestration industry.

Our impressive financial performance reflects the effectiveness of our growth strategies and the strong demand for our innovative architectural solutions. The IPO proceeds will be pivotal in supporting our working capital requirements, enabling us to meet increasing market demand with preparedness and agility.

Looking ahead, we are committed to leveraging these funds to strengthen our market position further, expand our product range, and drive innovation. Our focus remains on delivering unparalleled value and fostering sustainable long-term success."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor